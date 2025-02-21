McDavid’s magic moment stuns USA in overtime thriller

The Edmonton Oilers captain added another chapter to his legacy Thursday night, breaking free in overtime to silence TD Garden and lift Canada to a dramatic 3-2 victory over Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

The goal — a signature McDavid masterpiece — came after 60 minutes of back-and-forth hockey that saw both North American powerhouses trading haymakers in a game worthy of their storied rivalry.

USA vs Canada

Nathan MacKinnon opened the festivities early, unleashing a laser through traffic that found twine past Connor Hellebuyck. The play started with Sam Reinhart picking off a D-to-D pass from Zach Werenski, creating the screen that gave MacKinnon the lane he needed.

Team USA’s Brady Tkachuk answered back, cleaning up the garbage on an Auston Matthews wraparound attempt. The equalizer came shortly after a strategic line shuffle that paired Matthews with both Tkachuk brothers – a move that would pay dividends throughout the night.

Middle frame drama

The Americans seized momentum midway through the second when Jake Sanderson capitalized on a chaotic sequence, but Sam Bennett’s clinical finish six minutes later knotted things back up at 2-2. Bennett’s goal exposed a rare defensive lapse from Adam Fox, whose Olympic roster spot might now be in question given his struggles with pace throughout the tournament.

While the scoreboard highlighted the offensive talent, it was the American defensive pair of Brock Faber and Jaccob Slavin who nearly stole the show. The duo logged monster minutes — Faber (26:03) and Slavin (25:10) — frustrating Canada’s stars with textbook positioning and rapid puck movement.

Tkachuk tale of two brothers

Brady Tkachuk continued his tournament tear, but brother Matthew was notably absent late, failing to see ice in the third period or overtime. The younger Tkachuk’s forechecking prowess created Sanderson’s go-ahead goal, while Matthew appeared hampered after missing the Sweden game with an undisclosed injury.

The elder Tkachuk managed just six shifts in the second period, with one lasting a mere second – a clear indication something wasn’t right with the Florida Panthers star.

Gaudreau’s spirit

The Americans carried extra motivation throughout the tournament, keeping Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey in their dressing room and passing it to the standout player after each victory. Prior to puck drop, Mike Eruzione emerged wearing Gaudreau’s jersey, setting an emotional tone that had TD Garden chanting “Johnny Hockey!” deep into the third period.

History books

McDavid’s golden goal placed him in elite company as just the second player to score an overtime winner to clinch an NHL international tournament, joining Darryl Sittler’s heroics from the 1976 Canada Cup.

The victory also earned Sidney Crosby another milestone, making him only the second player after Wayne Gretzky to captain multiple championship teams in NHL international tournaments.

Mcavoy’s presence

Earlier in the day, injured defenseman Charlie McAvoy made an emotional appearance to read the American starting lineup while sporting a sling. The Bruins blueliner, hospitalized since Monday with a shoulder infection, received a standing ovation from his teammates.

McAvoy’s AC joint injury, suffered in the preliminary round against Finland, will keep him out of the Bruins’ lineup for at least the next week.

Lasting impact

The tournament’s impact extended beyond the final score, with both sides acknowledging its significance for the sport’s growth.

This tournament has had a huge impact on hockey, certainly in the United States. Without a question in North America. But maybe the world. These best-on-best tournaments bring out the best of the best. The commitment, the investment, that all of these teams have displayed every night, has been an unbelievable celebration of hockey.

For Canada, it was another golden moment in their rich hockey history. For the Americans, it was a reminder that the gap has narrowed to a razor’s edge. For everyone else, it was simply spectacular theater.

The 4 Nations Face-Off promised best-on-best hockey. On Thursday night in Boston, it delivered in spades — with McDavid providing the exclamation point that will be remembered for years to come.