Tattoos, Booze, Art & Shoes makes Valentines Day a hit

Atlanta’s creative community came together in full force for “Tattoos, Booze, Art & Shoes”, a one-of-a-kind counter-culture art experience and fundraiser in support of Affirmations Across Atlanta. Held at Monday Night Garage, hosted by Lex the Visionary, the event fused tattoo artistry, live painting, sneaker culture, and craft cocktails to create an electrifying atmosphere where self-expression and community impact took center stage. From the moment doors opened, attendees were immersed in an environment that celebrated art in its rawest forms—whether through the buzzing sound of tattoo guns, the vibrant strokes of live painters, or the rhythmic energy of DJ-driven beats. Beyond the creative elements, the event carried a deeper purpose, raising awareness and funds for initiatives dedicated to artistic empowerment and mental wellness in underrepresented communities. The night was a powerful testament to the way art, culture, and activism intersect to spark meaningful change.

Getting tattoos on the spot

The event featured a ton of different activities or stations. There was live tattooing. Guests had the opportunity to get inked by some of Atlanta’s top tattoo artists, bringing bold and personal expressions to life on the spot.

The DJs ripped their sets. The energy stayed high as Pretty Hippie, Vitillaz, and Stan Van Damme delivered dynamic DJ sets, keeping the crowd engaged throughout the night. We got to see elevated art and sneaker exhibits. Attendees witnessed incredible live painting sessions and exclusive sneaker showcases, blending urban culture with fine art. They had an affirmation station that was fire. A powerful interactive activation where guests created personal affirmations on canvases, reinforcing the event’s theme of self-love and artistic empowerment. Also they were fundraising for a cause. Proceeds from the event supported Affirmations Across Atlanta, a community-driven initiative promoting mental wellness and creative expression in underrepresented communities.

“This event was more than just art, music, and culture — it was about uniting the community through creativity and purpose. Every tattoo, every sneaker, every brushstroke contributed to something bigger.”

— Brian Glasper, Executive Director, B-Aware Foundation & CEO, A-Town Art Agency

Tattoos, Booze, Art & Shoes was made possible through the support of Affirmations Across Atlanta, B-Aware Foundation, A-Town Art Agency, Bass Family, Urban Hippie, The Resource Guild, Fulton County Arts & Culture, Monday Night Garage, Born Artist, Big Peach Running Company South Fulton, Petie Parker, Dizzie & Quake, Sam Flax, 25 to Art, Best End Brewing, Peter Street Station, and many more.

Make sure you keep up Tattoos, Booze, Art & Shoes so you don’t miss their next event.