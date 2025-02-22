Antonio Brown reveals for racy photos of ex, Keyshia Cole

Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown is being pummeled into oblivion for exposing private photos and text message exchanges with former flame Keyshia Cole.

AB incited uproar for uploading intimate photos that were shared between the two. The footballer and Oakland-born songstress were romantically linked in 2022 but since have gone their separate ways.

Antonio Brown shares private material

Antonio Brown ambushed Keyshia Cole with this post

It is not clear what provoked AB to share intimate photos of their relationship. Brown has earned a reputation as a problem child with significant mental issues, which he exemplified even during his glory years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has since spiraled dramatically, bouncing from multiple teams in one year, before finally going into NFL exile. He has had multiple interactions with authorities and has turned on former close friends, including legendary quarterback Tom Brady and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

In the text exchanges, Cole sent affectionate and adoring messages to AB, that were most likely sent back and forth when the two were going strong three years ago.

Some of what they said between each other include:

“No. If that’s how u feel,” Cole reportedly said in a text. “My love ain’t gonna change. No n—- seen me since we met. And that ain’t gone change either.”

“Miss u miss me,” Brown wrote back. “U telling your phone tell me.”

Cole’s purported account then sent the risque photo and wrote: “I f—ing love you. And I ain’t hiding it. So what. I don’t care who KNO.”

Brown posted the exchange along with the caption “KC Day” which had been viewed more than 800,000 times.

Social media was indignant about AB deciding to share intimate photos and conversations between the two.

The AB post aroused the anger of fans, with one X user saying, “This messy af . What else she texted tho.”

Some fans believe that Antonio Brown is suffering from CTE

A second person, familiar with AB’s modus operandi, said “He the type of N—a that hit some and tell it all,” while a third person summarized the sentiments of many when he asked, “Who took this photo? I think AB has CTE (which stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which impacts many former NFL players).

CTE, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated trauma to the head. “The encephalopathy symptoms can include behavioral problems, mood problems, and problems with thinking. The disease often gets worse over time and can result in dementia,” says the website.