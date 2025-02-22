Lenny Kravitz says he’s aging like fine wine

Lenny Kravitz puts in a “tremendous amount of work” to look younger than his age. The rock star’s dedication to fitness has become as legendary as his music career, spanning over three decades in the industry.

The 60-year-old singer has "never felt physically better" in his life but puts it down to workouts in the middle of the night and FaceTime sessions with his personal trainer.

"I have to say it's true," he told The Times when it was suggested that he is getting "better with age". "That's not ego, that's: I've never felt physically better in my life. But that's by virtue of a tremendous amount of work."

“The other night I was in the gym at 2.30 in the morning. I was working all day. My trainer [Dodd Romero], he’s like, ‘Man, you are crazy. People don’t understand. They see the result, but they don’t understand that you’re in the gym at 2.30 in the morning doing this workout.’ I work with my trainer via FaceTime because he’s out doing other things.” Virtual fitness training has seen a 300% increase in popularity since 2020.

“He’s with Denzel [Washington] right now, preparing for a play. I put them together, years ago. Wait until you see how wonderful Denzel is looking, how healthy he is. So yes, when I look at pictures from now and pictures when I was even in my twenties, there’s no comparison, which is very odd.” Studies show that consistent exercise can improve muscle mass and bone density even after age 60.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way hitmaker feels "very fortunate" to still be where he is after so many years in the industry.

"I mean, I'm very fortunate. I was just in South America recently and the feeling of love in the room? Not only to me, but from me to them, and to each other? It was joyous."

"It's pretty good. I feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be, doing what I'm supposed to do. The studio is my favorite place, because it's where it's happening. It's where it's being created. But live is where you share it, and the music is their music as well."

