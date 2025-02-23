Former NFL star wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. was put on full-furnace blast by a man who claims he had multiple sexual encounters with his wife.

The man named Tony Martinez posted explosive and damning receipts on X in the form of videos, photos, phone calls, and text message exchanges between Smith and the man’s wife that allegedly prove Smith’s guilt.

Steve Smith reportedly met the married woman in Baltimore

Smith, who played the balance of his career with the Carolina Panthers, spent his last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. There, Smith, who has been married since 2000 with four children, allegedly met the married woman who worked for the Ravens marching band.

After the two allegedly became acquainted, they engaged in sexual sessions over an expanded but indefinite period. Smith and the man’s wife allegedly exchanged very sexually graphic texts and phone calls about what they did to each other and what they craved in the bedroom.

The woman, according to screenshots supplied by The Neighborhood Talk, marveled over Smith’s sexual prowess and virility. She also said she hated going home to her husband.

The man pulls out the receipts on Steve Smith Sr.

The online fireworks began Friday, Feb. 21, when X account listed under Tony Martinez replied to a video of Smith, who now provides color commentary for the NFL Network, as he was golfing. He began with a brutal inquiry of whether Smith’s wife knew he was having an affair with the account owner’s wife.

The user posted a series of messages on X early Saturday morning.

“Hit me up. Does your wife know you’ve been f—ing my wife?” the user barked at Smith before changing his profile picture to one of Smith and adding, “Hope your wife gets paid.”

Martinez allegedly calls Steve Smith Sr. to confront him

Later, a video posted to Martinez’s account on X shows the man confronting someone on the phone. During the phone call, Martinez calls Smith by his name.

“Yo, Steve,” the man in the video says. A man on the other end of the line said, “What’s up?”

“You’ve been f—ing my wife, bro?” the man asked in an accusatory tone. “What you gotta say for yourself?”

“I’m sorry,” the person on he other end, presumably Smith, is heard responding.

“You’re sorry? You f—ing knew she was married. You’re not a f—ing idiot, man. You’re f—ing Steve Smith Sr. What kind of dumb s— was that?”

After a pregnant pause, the man on the other end of the call did not respond and then hung up.

Martinez threatens to produce ‘a lot more’ evidence of the affair

The man who calls himself Martinez strongly insinuates that he is not finished with this ordeal and is sitting on a mountain of evidence substantiating his claims. He also tagged Smith’s professional and personal affiliations, including the Panthers, TMZ, ESPN, the NFL Network, and former teammates.