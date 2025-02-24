Chloe Bailey sued for $15M — here’s why

Chlöe Bailey is being sued for a whopping $15 million for allegedly “exploiting” a songwriter who contributed to her 2024 album ‘Trouble In Paradise’. The lawsuit comes amid growing concerns about songwriters’ rights in the digital streaming era.

Melvin Moore – who also goes by the name 4Rest – filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in New York on Thursday (02.20.25) against Bailey, Sony Music, Parkwood Entertainment, and Columbia Records. The case highlights ongoing discussions about proper attribution and compensation in the music industry.

In court documents, he alleged he was not “appropriately credited or compensated” for his work on the tracks ‘Same Lingerie’, ‘Favorite’, and ‘Might As Well’. These songs have become notable tracks from Bailey’s latest album since their release.

Moore has accused the entities of fraudulent misrepresentation, violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), civil conspiracy and deceptive business practices. The DMCA has been a crucial piece of legislation protecting digital copyright in the music industry since its enactment.

He claimed his team “repeatedly made good faith attempts to amicably resolve the matter of [Bailey, Parkwood and Columbia’s] unauthorized commercial exploitation.” Sources suggest that attempts at resolution occurred before the lawsuit was filed.

And he is now seeking $5 million in damages per song and $150,000 per infringement. The substantial damages sought reflect the serious nature of the allegations and potential commercial impact of the songs in question.

“It’s time for the industry to acknowledge the value of the creatives who bring the music to life and compensate them fairly,” Moore said in the 33-page document. His statement echoes broader concerns about songwriter compensation in the modern music industry.

Meanwhile, Bailey previously insisted she opts to “ignore” any backlash her music may receive because she is “ordained” by her religious beliefs. The artist has maintained a presence in both secular and gospel music throughout her career.

Speaking on Audacy’s ‘V-103’ podcast last year, she said: “I always just wanna let the music speak for itself. And to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to. Everything I’m doing is ordained by God, and I’m walking in my purpose, and anybody who has a problem with that can kiss my booty.”

The lawsuit comes at a significant time for Bailey, whose album ‘Trouble In Paradise’ has been making waves in the industry since its release. The legal dispute has drawn attention to the album and its contested tracks.

Legal experts suggest that cases like this highlight the complex nature of music industry contracts and intellectual property rights in the digital age. The rise of streaming platforms has complicated traditional models of songwriter compensation and credit attribution.

The case also draws attention to the broader issue of songwriter compensation in the music industry. Proper credit and compensation remain crucial concerns for songwriters in the streaming era, where revenue models continue to evolve.

Representatives for Bailey and Sony Music have not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit, though industry insiders suggest that discussions may be ongoing behind the scenes. The music industry often sees similar disputes resolved through out-of-court settlements.

This legal battle joins other high-profile copyright infringement cases in the music industry, highlighting ongoing debates about creative rights and fair compensation. The outcome of this case could influence future discussions about songwriter rights in the digital streaming era.

The dispute also underscores the importance of clear communication and documentation in musical collaborations, particularly in an era where multiple creators often contribute to single tracks. The industry continues to grapple with these challenges as music production and distribution methods evolve.