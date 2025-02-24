David Manuel shares how FACE is leading the next generation

David Manuel is the director of Arts and Culture at Fulton County in Atlanta, and they organized an event last week that featured some of the top names in music and entertainment. This event was geared to the youth to show them that working in the entertainment space is very possible and who better to speak on that then the likes of Young Dro, T.I., and Lamman Rucker. After the event rolling out caught up with Manuel to hear more about the panel and his selected speakers.

Tell us why Fulton County decided to put this event together today

So this event that we put together is part of one of our initiatives called FACE and FACE stands for fashion, art and culture and education. It’s the opportunity to be up close and personal with some of tomorrow’s future leaders, young minds, letting them know that you can find a career in fashion, art, culture and education, and who better to share that information with some of the high-profile celebrities we had today.

Why did you choose T.I. and Young Dro to come speak to the youth today?

One of the reasons why I chose T.I. and Young Dro to speak today because I knew that they would bring the raw and the real. And in today’s society, when you do these panels, we don’t want a panel that’s stiff. We want people to talk about real life experience, how to get past that, how to move forward, how to collaborate over competition, and how to thrive. And we felt that T.I. and Young Dro and the rest of our panel could offer that kind of education to these young minds.

Why did you pick Lamman Rucker to speak today?

Lamman brings a whole different value when it comes to acting and performing and projecting for young people. We see the glamorized life of what Hollywood and film would do. He can tell you the back story of how you have to always prepare, how you have to always stay ready, how you have to always give 100% no matter what you do, and then you’ll be seen and appreciated.

What do you think was the most important statement made today that everybody should leave and remember?

I think the most important statement that was made today that should stay on everybody’s mind is to always give it 110% to always strive for excellence, whether you’re working at the grocery store, whether you sweep your floors, you give it 110% and I promise you people will see your value and see your work.