Drake and PartyNextDoor’s Album Soars to No. 1

The Valentine’s Day release of “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” by Drake and PartyNextDoor has proven to be more than just a romantic gesture. The collaborative album has stormed the Billboard 200 chart, capturing the No. 1 position with a remarkable 246,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to data from Luminate.

Released on February 14, 2025, the album has not only dominated the charts but also broken several records in the process. For Toronto-based singer-songwriter PartyNextDoor, this achievement represents his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, a significant milestone in his career that began when he became the first artist signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label in 2013.

Historic achievement for Drake

For Drake, this latest chart success carries even greater historical significance. “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” marks his 14th No. 1 album, placing him in a prestigious three-way tie with music powerhouses JAY-Z and Taylor Swift for the most chart-topping albums by a solo artist in Billboard 200 history.

Only The Beatles now stand ahead of this trio, with 19 No. 1 albums to their name. The achievement further cements Drake’s position as one of the most commercially successful recording artists of the modern era, having maintained a consistent presence at the top of the charts since his debut album “Thank Me Later” first reached No. 1 in 2010.

The 14 No. 1 albums span Drake’s entire career, including 11 solo projects and three collaborative works. His previous collaborative chart-toppers include “Her Loss” with 21 Savage and “What a Time to Be Alive” with Future.

Breaking down the numbers

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums in the United States based on a multi-metric consumption model. For “Some Sexy Songs 4 U,” the 246,000 equivalent album units can be broken down into three categories:

Streaming equivalent albums made up the vast majority at 219,000 units, representing 287.04 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. Traditional album sales accounted for 25,000 units across all formats. Track equivalent albums contributed the remaining 2,000 units.

The streaming performance is particularly noteworthy, as it represents the largest streaming week for any album released in 2025 so far. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” which had set the benchmark earlier this year.

Continuing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar

The timing and success of “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” adds another chapter to the ongoing rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. The feud, which escalated dramatically in March 2024 with a series of diss tracks exchanged between the two rap titans, had previously seen Lamar gain commercial advantage with his hit “Not Like Us.”

That track dominated streaming platforms and social media, becoming one of the most discussed musical moments of 2024. With this new album, Drake has effectively reclaimed commercial supremacy, with “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” not only debuting at No. 1 but also displacing Lamar’s “GNX,” which fell to No. 3 after earning 136,000 equivalent album units in its most recent chart week.

The competition between these artists has fueled significant interest in hip-hop throughout the past year, driving streaming numbers and social media engagement across the industry.

Collaborative projects gaining momentum

“Some Sexy Songs 4 U” also stands out as the first collaborative album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2025. This continues a pattern of successful joint projects in recent years, though the frequency has varied. Last year saw three collaborative albums reach the top spot, while 2023 and 2022 each had only one.

Industry analysts suggest this trend reflects the growing strategy among artists to combine fan bases and share creative resources in an increasingly competitive music landscape. For PartyNextDoor, the collaboration with Drake has provided access to a significantly larger audience than his solo work typically reaches.

Looking forward

As the Billboard chart dated March 1, 2025, prepares for publication on February 25, music industry observers are watching closely to see if “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” can maintain its position at the summit. Initial indicators suggest strong second-week performance, though several high-profile releases scheduled for the coming days may present serious competition.

Whatever the outcome, the album has already secured its place in chart history and reinforced Drake’s status as one of the most commercially viable artists of his generation. For PartyNextDoor, the No. 1 debut represents a career-defining moment that may well signal a new level of mainstream recognition.

The success of “Some Sexy Songs 4 U” also demonstrates the continued vitality of the album format in an era increasingly dominated by singles and playlists, suggesting that well-crafted full-length projects still have the power to capture the public imagination and dominate cultural conversation.