Goodie Mob to headline Hawks halftime show vs. Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks have been killing their halftime show this year, it honestly might be the best halftime in the entire association. The Hawks continue their tradition of bringing legendary talent to their halftime performances, announcing that the iconic Atlanta rap group Goodie Mob will take center stage during their home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 4. Presented by Jack Daniels, this performance will celebrate Goodie Mob’s decades-long influence on hip-hop and their deep roots in Atlanta’s music scene.

Formed in 1991, Goodie Mob is composed of CeeLo Green, Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp. They are widely recognized as pioneers of the “Dirty South” movement, blending soul, funk, gospel, and socially conscious lyrics to create a signature sound that has stood the test of time. Their 1995 debut album Soul Food — which turns 30 this year — remains a seminal work in Southern hip-hop. The album tackled issues such as racial inequality, mass incarceration, and political struggles while delivering hits like “Cell Therapy,” “Frontline,” “Soul Food,” and “Dirty South.”

Over the years, Goodie Mob has remained a driving force in hip-hop, earning critical acclaim and solidifying their place as legends in the industry. Their influence extends beyond their own catalog, as they were instrumental in the rise of fellow Dungeon Family artists like Andre 3000 of OutKast. CeeLo Green, one of the group’s standout members, later gained worldwide fame as a solo artist and judge on The Voice, proving the group’s versatility and enduring impact.

“We are always honored to represent for the home team!” Goodie Mob stated in anticipation of their halftime show. “On and off the court, the Atlanta Hawks organization believes in winning. Whether it’s shooting 3-pointers from the logo or being there for the community, the Atlanta Hawks stand on business and integrity.”

This season, the Hawks have made their halftime performances a must-watch experience, showcasing some of Atlanta’s finest musical talents. The team kicked off the season with a halftime show by Gucci Mane, followed by performances from R&B singer Mariah the Scientist and legendary group Jagged Edge. These high-energy showcases not only entertain fans but also celebrate the city’s deep musical heritage.

Hawks ‘beyond excited’ to have Goodie Mob

“We’re beyond excited to host the legendary Goodie Mob at our Hawks game,” said Melissa Proctor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Hawks. “They are a cornerstone of Atlanta’s hip-hop culture, and their presence reflects the pride we have in our city.”

As an added bonus, the first 5,000 fans attending the game will receive an exclusive Killer Mike bobblehead, further highlighting the Hawks’ dedication to honoring Atlanta’s hip-hop scene. Fans looking to secure tickets for this game and other matchups can visit Hawks.com/Tickets. With an electric halftime show from Goodie Mob, special giveaway, and Giannis Antetokounmpo coming to town, March 4 promises to be a night to remember at State Farm Arena.