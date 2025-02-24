Kevin Durant angers Kendrick Lamar fans with J. Cole praise

NBA icon Kevin Durant is one of the few NBA players who is not afraid to bring the smoke to sports fans who cross the line.

Durant got into a verbal scuffle with fans who thought the Phoenix Suns forward gave Kendrick Lamar subtle shade while complimenting new music by J. Cole.

Durant gives J. Cole his flowers for the ‘cLOUDs’ track

The 7-foot hardwood sniper heaped effusive praise at J. Cole for his recently released track, “cLOUDs.” The cut delves into the fact that many artists and musical industry types believe that artificial intelligence is becoming ubiquitous and is permeating the artistic landscape.

“cLOUDs” is the first single from J. Cole’s eagerly anticipated album, The Fall Off.

Fans think Kevin Durant was throwing cryptic shade

Durant is one of the first prominent celebrities to publicly endorse J. Cole’s new project.

“I don’t care bout none of that fake tough guy sh–,” Durant wrote in response to the song on X. “This is mastery.”

Fans in the replies were quick to speculate who the NBA star was referring to with “fake tough guy s—.”

Kevin Durant snaps at a couple of fans

“I’m throwing shade at fans like you, been hatin on Cole this whole time. Just listen to the music and stfu,” he clapped back at one user.

When another person came at KD, he wrote: “U took that as a personal shot towards your favorite??”

Durant has since deleted the post after presumably getting into too many skirmishes about his choice of words.

Meanwhile, J. Cole played “cLOUDs” on his blog, “The Algorithm,” on Saturday.

Cole wrote: “Just wanted to share. made this a few days ago, then I added a second verse and was like ‘man I got a blog now, I can put whatever I want up there.’ I didn’t have a title 20 minutes ago when I decided to really put this up. But now I got one… ‘cLOUDs.’ – produced by DZL, Omen, and small contributions from me.”

The track comes days after Cole vowed to release new music soon.

“I been locked in on the music while also balancing family life. It’s a juggling act that a blog post wouldn’t do justice in explaining. But with that said, I’m back tending to this garden,” Cole penned for his 9 million Instagram followers.