What Ne-Yo told his kids about his polyamorous relationship

Ne-Yo said keeps it real with his seven children about everything in their lives, including his infamous polyamorous relationships.

The three-time Grammy-winner told the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” that they are already aware that he has four girlfriends at the present time.

Ne-Yo said he is transparent with his children

“I answer them,” the ‘So Sick’ singer said. “Honesty. I’m not lying to nobody, not even my children.”

If you’re keeping score at home, Ne-Yo has two children with ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter, three kids with ex-wife Crystal Renay, and two more with ex Sade Jenea.

Ne-Yo explains how he introduced his women to his kids

Members of the radio show inquired about how Ne-Yo has introduced his girlfriends to his children.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, this is daddy’s girlfriend,” Ne-Yo responded. “And so is that, and so is that, and so is that. She gonna make you some cereal, she gonna cook lunch, and she gonna wash your clothes.’ And it’s all good.”

Ne-Yo explains why this lifestyle works for him

Ne-Yo told Smiley the same transparency applies to his girlfriends and any other potential new romantic pursuits.

“I ain’t manipulating nobody, I ain’t brainwash nobody, I ain’t lying to nobody,” he said resolutely and unapologetically. “I set it out there. ‘Here’s what it is. I like you, but I also like her, and her, and her. If you cool with that, come on we gonna have a great time.’”

The 45-year-old, who was born in Camden, Ark., about 100 miles south of Little Rock, as Shaffer Chimere Smith, said he doesn’t necessarily recommend his lifestyle to anyone.

“Everybody’s honest,” Ne-Yo said. “Everybody’s telling the truth. Everybody is consenting. I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things, to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could’ve saved myself a lot of headache and heartache.”

A few of Ne-Yo’s exes were clear they were not good with sharing

Ne-Yo’s ex-wife and some girlfriends have made it unequivocally clear they were not good with sharing him with other women.

Shaw-Carter told the “Haus of Aaron” podcast in 2023 that threesomes became problematic. “We cheated together if that makes sense,” she said. “We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it, and then it just wasn’t enough [for him].”

Exasperated, Shaw-Carter said she couldn’t keep up with Ne-Yo’s ravenous appetite for multi-women sex sessions with her. “I was like, ‘Well, no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’ It became a problem when he wanted that a lot.”

There was a willingness by Shaw-Carter to capitulate to Ne-Yo’s cravings on special occasions, or maybe “twice a year.” But she finally came to the conclusion that the relationship was not going to work.

“I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me.’ I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough. But it is what it is,” Shaw-Carter said with a somber demeanor.