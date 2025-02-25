Future releases new rolling paper ‘Evol Exotic Leafs’

Future is now the latest rapper to join the cannabis industry. The essence of luxury has arrived, poised to redefine cultural trends and elevate experiences. Global icon and Grammy Award-winning artist Future has officially launched Evol Exotic Leaf, a premium brand designed for those who demand to smoke the finest. Like whatever Future does, Evol represents a new wave and lifestyle; one rooted in innovation, exclusivity, and a commitment to setting new standards.

At the heart of the brand lies its name: Evol — “love” spelled backward which is symbolizing a bold reversal of norms and an embrace of the unconventional. What began as a vision has evolved into a multi-million-dollar empire, spanning high-fashion apparel and luxury cannabis products in select states. Now, Future is taking his next step by introducing Evol Exotic Leaf to the world.

Before Evol captivates the nation, Future has chosen to honor his hometown, Atlanta, a city known for setting trends, not following them, as the first city to get his new rolling leaf. From music to fashion to lifestyle, Atlanta remains a cultural powerhouse, shaping global movements. With that in mind, Future orchestrated an exclusive pre-launch at SmokeTrip ATL, the city’s premier luxury boutique and the only location offering Evol at this time. This move isn’t just about exclusivity, it’s about paying homage to the city that shaped his journey and ensuring Atlanta experiences Evol before the rest of the world.

‘Locked in with Evol’

In a strategic move that merges Evol with Atlanta’s thriving music scene, Future has tapped AMG Twinz as the official brand ambassadors for Evol Exotic Leaf. The dynamic duo, known for their entrepreneurial mindset and relentless drive, embodies the essence of Evol: innovation, ambition, and authenticity. The Twinz took to social media to share their excitement.

“This is the wave. You already know we’re locked in with Evol.”

To celebrate the partnership, SmokeTrip ATL hosted an exclusive private tasting event for the Freebandz family and AMG Twinz before the public launch. This intimate gathering allowed Future’s closest collaborators to experience Evol Exotic Leaf firsthand, reinforcing the brand’s deep ties to Atlanta’s music elite.

Future wasn’t done showing love to Atlanta either. On Feb. 17, 2025, at the AMG Twinz & Friends concert, sponsored by Evol by Future, transformed Domaine into a vibrant showcase of music and luxury. As one of Atlanta’s premier nightlife venues, Domaine provided the perfect setting to debut the Evol rolling leaf with its state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and production technologies.

Guests indulged in exclusive bottle service and VIP experiences, immersing themselves in an atmosphere that blended music, high-end luxury, and Evol’s signature energy. The event wasn’t just a concert — it was a statement. Evol by Future isn’t just launching a product; it’s shaping an entire movement, fusing high-quality craftsmanship with premier entertainment experiences, and most importantly, starting a new wave, like Future so often does. With its strategic rollout, strong ties to Atlanta’s cultural landscape, and Future’s visionary leadership, Evol Exotic Leaf is set to redefine luxury for a new generation. This is just the beginning.