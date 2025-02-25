Jeanne Sparrow turns life challenges into fearless success

Jeanne Sparrow, award-winning broadcaster and communication expert, draws from her Louisiana roots to share powerful insights in her new book “Fearless Authenticity.” The Emmy winner’s journey through personal loss, career setbacks and health challenges has shaped her message about embracing one’s true self.

With over thirty years in media and current roles as a radio host, Northwestern faculty member, and leadership consultant, Sparrow offers readers practical guidance on discovering their unique gifts. “Authenticity because I believe our biggest successes in life come from who we truly are,” she explains, “and Fearless because it takes courage to be ourselves in a world that often tells us we’re not enough.”

Please share your full name and any pen name you might be using.

Jeanne Sparrow

Where were you born, and how has your journey shaped your current home?

I’m from New Iberia, Louisiana and our values and way of life there still inform everything I do and how I live. I try to make my home as welcoming and warm as I felt there and my book’s concepts are rooted in the honest, loving way I learned to connect with others there.

Can you share the story behind the book’s title? What does it signify for you?

I chose the words Fearless Authenticity deliberately because it’s how I try to live. Authenticity because I believe our biggest successes in life come from who we truly are and Fearless because it takes courage to be ourselves in a world that often tells us we’re not enough. And Fearless doesn’t mean without fear… it means being scared and doing it anyway.

What can readers expect to gain or experience from your book?

I hope readers discover their gifts, understand the strengths in their uniqueness, and learn how to express it well to level up and find more success. I hope they’re able to see themselves in the stories I share and use the instructions and advice in a way that helps them make their wildest, biggest dreams come true.

What challenges did you encounter while writing this book, and how did you overcome them?

While writing this book, I faced every challenge possible—from losing my dad after years of caregiving through his dementia, having major surgery, and heartbreak, to losing my first book deal, changing editors and agents, plus the pandemic. I don’t think I overcame it as much as moved through and used it. I poured everything I learned through that journey into my book. And that made it better.

What empowering advice would you offer to aspiring authors looking to share their voices?

Trust that you do have a story that’s worth sharing and can help someone else. Remain true to yourself and your voice and use any doubts or setbacks that pop up to make yourself and your work better. The only person you should be competing with is the person you were yesterday. If you can be or do something just a little bit better today, you win.

Which authors inspire you or have influenced your writing journey?

My favorite authors are Octavia Butler, Walter Mosley, and Maya Angelou. I’m inspired by Octavia’s futuristic vision of our people, Walter’s satisfying stories, layered characters and worlds, and how I hear Maya’s rich, lyrical voice in her writing. Maya gave me permission to honor my literal voice and write the way I speak.

What would your 25 year old self say about this book?

My 25-year old self is somewhere laughing and saying, “I’m so happy this is how my story turns out, I can’t believe you made some sense of all the chaos and I can’t wait to see what we do next!”

Connect with Jeanne:

FearlessAuthenticity.com

IG @jmsparrow

FB msjeannesparrow

X @JMSparrow

TT @msjeannesparrow

LI Jeanne Sparrow