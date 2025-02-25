Joy Reid exits ‘The ReidOut’ with resistance legacy intact

On Feb. 24, 2025, Joy Reid signed off from her evening broadcast, “The ReidOut,” on MSNBC for the final time, marking a significant moment in the landscape of American journalism. The announcement of her show’s cancellation over the weekend left many fans shocked and disheartened, but Reid approached her last episode with the unapologetic style that has defined her career.

Reid leaves powerful farewell

Reid opened her final show with a poignant question that resonated deeply with her audience: “When you are in the midst of a crisis, and specifically a crisis of democracy, how do you resist – when fascism isn’t just coming, it’s already here?” This question set the tone for an episode that was both reflective and empowering, urging viewers to draw lessons from history and the enduring legacy of resistance movements in America.

“The first rule is to fight back, to never stop resisting … even if it’s scary, or uncomfortable, or inconvenient. Just keep saying no and finding creative ways to say no, in small ways and large,” she declared, emphasizing the importance of resilience in the face of adversity. Reid’s message was clear: while victories may not always be guaranteed, the act of resistance itself is invaluable.

Context of cancellation

The cancellation of Reid’s show — which was blasted by fellow MSNBC show host Rachel Maddow — after five impactful years comes amid a leadership shakeup at MSNBC, with new president Rebecca Kutler aiming to boost ratings. The decision was met with mixed reactions, including a wave of support for Reid from fans and organizations. Notably, former President Donald Trump took to social media to criticize Reid, calling her “one of the least talented people in television.”

Megyn Kelly — the SiriusXM host of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” but who also had an NBC show canceled in 2018 after tearfully addressing a blackface controversy — somehow felt justified in taking it to the Internet to mock Reid. In a stunning and audacious fit of the pot calling the kettle black, Kelly called Reid “the absolute worst person on television.”

“Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘white women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy?” Kelly wrote on her X account over the weekend.

However, this negativity was overshadowed by the outpouring of love and support from her audience.

Community support and solidarity

In response to the cancellation, groups like Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Win With Black Women rallied behind Reid. The latter organization, which played a significant role in Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, launched the hashtag #WeNeedJoy, encouraging viewers to tune in to her final show and protest the cancellation by turning off their TVs afterward. This grassroots movement highlighted the importance of Reid’s voice in advocating for Black women and marginalized communities.

Journalist Karen Attiah expressed the sentiments of many when she tweeted, “Over the course of my career, Joy Reid has been one of the few to give me and so many other Black voices consistent airtime. Black women’s voices are needed now more than ever.” Such statements underscore the critical role Reid has played in amplifying diverse perspectives in media.

A heartfelt goodbye

As Reid prepared for her farewell broadcast, she was surrounded by a supportive studio audience, including crew members and fellow media personalities like Tiffany Cross. She took a moment to express her gratitude, stating, “My show had value … Whether it was the Black Lives Matter issues … or talking about Gaza and the fact that we as the American people have … a right to object to little babies being bombed … I am not sorry that I stood up for those things.”

Her colleagues at MSNBC, including Maddow and Nicolle Wallace, also shared their shock and disappointment at the cancellation, emphasizing the impact Reid has had on the network and its viewers.

Legacy of influence

Reid closed her final episode with a heartfelt message to her audience, expressing her love and appreciation for their support over the years. “Thank you for holding us down [for] almost five years. We are a toddler, and we are out in these streets, in this world and we are not going to stop,” she said, leaving viewers with a sense of hope and determination.

As her show concluded, Jen Psaki paid tribute to Reid’s contributions, stating, “She tells stories no one tells. She does that fearlessly on her show.” While Reid’s time at MSNBC has come to an end, her voice and influence continue through her social media platforms and Substack, where she remains committed to speaking truth to power.