LeBron and Bronny finally address car crash lawsuit

LeBron James and his son Bronny have finally provided an answer to the lawsuit filed six months ago by two women accusing them of causing a car crash.

The legal filing took place at the Los Angeles Superior Court and was obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Plaintiffs Kiara McGillen and April Lopez filed their lawsuit on Oct. 23, the day after LeBron and Bronny James made history by becoming the first father and son duo to share the same court at the same time in NBA history.

The complainants claim LeBron and Bronny James “negligently owned, controlled, repaired, entrusted, maintained and operated an automobile as to cause it to, and it did become involved in an accident or collision.”

Bron and Bronny James dispatched their legal team to file a response on Tuesday, saying, “These answering defendants deny each and every allegation contained in the complaint and further deny that plaintiffs have been damaged in the sum or sums alleged, or any other sum or sums, or at all.”

King James and his son are asking the court for judgment in their favor and relief, then require the plaintiffs to incur the costs of the lawsuit.

While the specifics of the lawsuit are unclear, the filing lists 14 defenses to the complaint, asserting that any injuries occurred “by persons other than these answering defendants” and “by plaintiffs in failing to conduct themselves in a manner ordinarily expected of a reasonably prudent person in the conduct of their affairs and person.”

Furthermore, “the events, injuries, losses, and damages complained of in plaintiffs’ complaint, if any there were, were unavoidable insofar as these answering defendants are concerned and occurred without any negligence, want of care, default, or other breach of duty to plaintiffs on the part of said defendants.”

The lawsuit continues, stating that McGillen and Lopez were in a car on Pearblossom Highway at or near the intersection of 87th Street on Nov. 13, 2022, when the alleged incident occurred.