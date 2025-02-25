Lil Durk hit with another lawsuit while behind bars

The family of Saviay’a Robinson, who was shot and killed during an attack on Quando Rondo, has filed a new wrongful death lawsuit against Lil Durk. According to the suit, Durk allegedly ordered a hit on the rapper in 2022. The criminal accusations Durk is currently facing for the alleged incident are similar to this allegation.

On Aug. 19, 2022, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson, cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, was fatally shot in Los Angeles. The incident occurred near a gas station in West Hollywood, where Robinson and Rondo were ambushed; Rondo survived the attack and his cousin didn’t. There was a video of Rondo crying and screaming for help after his cousin was shot that went viral.

In November 2024, Lil Durk and five OTF affiliates were arrested. The five men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and murder-for-hire involving a death. A member of Lil Durk’s OTF crew allegedly offered the men “lucrative music opportunities” in exchange for the death of Rondo, according to the indictment. The hip-hop community was shocked to learn of Lil Durk’s arrest. Even DJ Akademiks, who was livestreaming at the same time as the Lil Durk news dropped, was affected. When the hip-hop personality found out what had happened, he became increasingly outraged on camera. He bemoaned Durk’s involvement in such a terrible event and worried if Lil Durk could even beat this case.

Authorities allege that Chicago rapper Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, orchestrated the assault as retaliation for the 2020 killing of his close associate, King Von, during an altercation involving Rondo’s entourage in Atlanta. In October 2024, Banks was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in connection with Robinson’s death. Subsequently, Robinson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Banks, seeking accountability and justice for their loss.

The family’s attorney, Warren Postman, said in a statement: “The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community. We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time.”