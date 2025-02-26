A$AP Relli filing civil suit after losing A$AP Rocky trial

A$AP Relli remains undeterred in his quest for legal redress after the alleged A$AP Rocky assault against him, despite the fact Rocky was exonerated in a court of law.

A$AP Relli lost the criminal case; now he’s suing A$AP Rocky in civil court

Just a week after Rocky was found not guilty on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, A$AP Relli indicated that he will move forward with the civil case. Relli first filed the civil case in 2022, but it was paused during the trial.

A$AP Relli, whose birth name is Terell Ephron, spoke through his attorney and told the judge that he is pressing forward.

“We intend to continue litigating this case,” Relli’s lawyer, Melissa Mikail, told the judge, according to Rolling Stonemagazine. “The standard in a criminal case is much higher than the preponderance of the evidence standard in a civil matter. We still believe that our claims have merit, and we intend on fully litigating them.”

The civil case was put on hold while the criminal case was adjudicated. With the criminal case complete, the judge lifted the stay and the civil trial is scheduled for January 2026.

A$AP Relli maintains that A$AP Rocky shot and hit him

As most recall from the trial, Relli accused Rocky of firing a semiautomatic handgun at him following an argument adjacent to a parking garage at the corner of Selma Ave. and Vista Del Mar Ave. on Nov. 6, 2021, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

Relli claims he was grazed by a discharged bullet, but Rocky vehemently denied shooting at his former childhood friend.

The jury quickly exonerated A$AP Rocky

The jury only took three hours to determine that there was not enough evidence to convict Rocky. However, in interviews with media members after the trial, jury members said they believed Rocky was lying about holding a prop gun instead of a real one. At least one jury member also said the jurors believed that a crime was committed.

Moreover, jurors just did not find Relli, the prosecution’s star witness, a credible or believable witness.

A$AP Rocky’s legal team expects to win again

Outside the court in downtown L.A., Sargant expressed confidence that his client, A$AP Rocky, will prevail once again.

“The allegations Mr. Ephron raises in this case stem from the same incident that a jury of 12 people rejected wholesale. Mr. Ephron testified there, and the jury, in the face of that testimony, returned a complete acquittal. So we look forward to a full vindication of Mr. Mayers in this matter,” he told Rolling Stone.