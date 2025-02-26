Ashanti wants another baby. The Grammy-winning artist has been vocal about her desires to expand her family, joining the ranks of many celebrity mothers who have opened up about their parenting journeys.

The 44-year-old singer – who is married to ‘Hot in Herre’ singer Nelly – gave birth to son Kareem last August and feels “amazing” about venturing into motherhood but is hoping that she will have a little girl at some point in the future. Kareem is Ashanti’s first biological child, marking a significant milestone in her personal life after her successful career spanning over two decades in the music industry.

“I am feeling amazing, incredibly pleased, humbled,” she told E! News. “My life has completely changed for the better. I feel full, you know? My cup is full.” Her sentiments echo those of many first-time mothers who report profound life changes after welcoming a child.

“We’re going to add some more. Definitely a girl to balance it out. I’m outnumbered in the house right now. So, a girl would be great!” The desire for gender balance in families is common among parents, with studies showing nearly 40% of couples hoping for both sons and daughters.

The ‘Foolish’ hitmaker initially dated Nelly – who has Chanelle, 30, and Cornell, 25, with Channetta Valentine and then adopted his sister’s children after she passed away – in the early 2000s but split up and married in December 2023. Their rekindled romance and subsequent marriage came as a surprise to many fans who had followed their on-again, off-again relationship over the years.

“We were together for 11 years off-and-on,” Ashanti said. “We stopped, we hated each other for a good chunk of time. And then we spun the block.” Relationship experts note that approximately 15% of couples who separate eventually reconcile, with some forming even stronger bonds the second time around.

“It just feels like timing is everything.” This sentiment about timing reflects the maturity many couples develop after taking time apart, with research suggesting that personal growth during separation can contribute to more successful reunions.

The pop star added was initially shocked that her feelings for Nelly had returned because she thought they had “gone” away after the end of their relationship the first time round. Psychologists recognize this phenomenon as emotional residue, where deep connections can remain dormant but never fully disappear.

“It was, ‘I can’t believe these feelings came back,'” she said. “That’s what it was for me. When we first started talking and dating again it was like, ‘Wait a minute, these feelings were gone. How did they creep back?'” Neurological studies suggest that romantic memories create powerful neural pathways that can be reactivated even after years apart.

Ashanti recently revealed that while her husband is keen to start sharing pictures of their little one on social media, she is not so sure. This reflects a growing trend among celebrity parents who are becoming more protective of their children’s privacy in the digital age.

“I just feel like he is so important to me, and I don’t know if I want to share that. He’s a beautiful baby. He’s definitely my twin, he’s definitely my twin!” she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’. The debate over sharing children’s images online has intensified in recent years, with many parents concerned about digital footprints and privacy issues.

“Sometimes I want to post, I’m like ‘Oh this is so cute.’ Daddy definitely wants to post, Daddy wants to post. But I’m like ‘Not yet, Daddy, not yet.” This playful disagreement highlights the different approaches to privacy that many couples navigate when becoming parents, with studies showing that mothers tend to be more protective about children’s digital presence than fathers.

The couple’s journey from their initial relationship in the early 2000s to their current status as married parents represents a full-circle moment that has resonated with fans. Celebrity reunions like theirs often capture public imagination, with relationship therapists noting that time apart can sometimes provide the perspective needed for lasting commitment.

As Ashanti embraces motherhood at 44, she joins other celebrities who have had children in their 40s, including Halle Berry, Janet Jackson, and Cameron Diaz. Medical advances have made later pregnancies safer, though experts note that conception can become more challenging with age.