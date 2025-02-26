‘Wide Neck’ arrested; allegedly sent nudes to minor

Charles McDowell, whose mugshot went viral six years ago due to his enormous neck, was arrested again for allegedly transmitting obscene photos to a minor.

Charles McDowell allegedly sent nudes of a woman to her children

McDowell was apprehended on suspicion of distributing sexually explicit videos of a woman to her 13-year-old son, 16-year-old daughter, mother, and another individual through cell phones and laptops on multiple occasions. The videos were sent without the woman’s permission.

The multi-time offender was arrested on Feb. 19 in northern Georgia and charged with multiple felonies, including felony transmission of nude images without consent, electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, and making harassing phone calls, according to the police report obtained by TMZ.

At press time, McDowell is being held without bail at the Cherokee County Jail, about 45 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

Because of the Georgia law protecting information related to child abuse cases, police declined to get into the specifics of the allegations.

McDowell has a long history of alleged crimes that began in 2018

Some readers may remember that McDowell first went viral in 2018 after being arrested in Lee County, Ala., for allegedly attempting to elude police during a reckless driving incident.

His mugshot went viral internationally due to McDowell’s abnormally thick neck.

Since 2018, McDowell has been arrested on drug possession (marijuana, cocaine, and meth) and driving with a revoked license.