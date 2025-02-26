How Shaun T inspires transformation with new podcast

Transformation is a mental and physical journey. Not many understand this better than fitness guru, podcaster and motivator Shaun T. He has become a household name encouraging millions of people to believe in who they are and take action when it comes to themselves. Shaun is now hosting the “T is for Transformation” podcast, He spoke with rolling out exclusively about his career and why transformation is more than weight loss. He also opened up about his personal struggles and how he is helping others rewrite their own stories.

Your career has spanned from dance to fitness guru and now podcaster. How has each stage of your journey helped shape who you are today?

Each stage of my journey helped shape who I am today, and I’ll start by saying I don’t like being one-dimensional. I truly believe that we all carry so many different talents or passions. When it started with dance, it was more about exploration. I wanted to be a dancer since I was 8 years old, but I wasn’t allowed to dance. Once I got older and got into fitness, dance remained a passion, but I also took my athletic background and channeled it into helping others. Fitness, particularly home workouts, became about guiding people through transformation journeys. That’s when I realized my knowledge and expertise could truly help people. Then I started my first podcast, “Trust and Believe,” to give people an outlet to escape their own thoughts.

Now, with “T Is for Transformation,” I’m highlighting real people with real struggles — people who have used my workouts and book to transform their lives. But the most incredible part is showing that I’m just a blueprint. At the end of the day, they are the driving force of their own transformation.

“T Is for Transformation” is a powerful name for a podcast. What does transformation mean to you on both a personal and professional level?

Transformation for me is personal before anything else. I had a really rough childhood, especially dealing with sexual abuse. I felt like I was living behind a screen — watching others enjoy life while I wasn’t fully present. When I was 14, I escaped that environment and truly felt like I was born again. My grandparents played a huge role in my mental transformation. It wasn’t about the physical; it was about breaking free mentally. For others, transformation isn’t just about the day they realize they’re 40 pounds overweight — it’s about understanding how they got there. The journey is about everything that happens in the middle, not just the start and end points. That’s what builds longevity and prevents people from falling into extreme patterns.

Talk about the importance of balance.

Balance is key. Too many people have an all-or-nothing mentality. They see someone in peak condition and want to chase that look without understanding the work behind it.Instead of overhauling your diet overnight, start small. If you eat four meals a day, make just one of them healthy for the first week. Then build from there. Transformation is about behavior change. You can eat grilled chicken and lettuce all day, but if you don’t address the behaviors that led to unhealthy habits, you’ll always struggle.

You emphasize the mind-body connection. What are some first steps people can take to nurture that daily?

The first thing I tell people is to visualize their day before getting out of bed. We’re so programmed to wake up and just move — work, obligations, routines. But if you take a moment to mentally set up your day, it changes how you approach everything. Ask yourself: “What kind of energy do I want to carry today?” It won’t prevent challenges, but it will help you respond differently. That’s why I say, copy your mind, transform your life.

Was there a moment when you knew it was time for a mental shift?

There were two moments. The first was in college when I realized I was 50 pounds overweight. It wasn’t just about how I looked — I felt disconnected from myself. That’s when I changed my major to sports science, which set me on this path. The second was when I met my husband. I was still carrying trauma from my past, and it was affecting our relationship. I called my therapist about a pattern I had of getting really angry at 2 a.m. She asked, “What happened to you at 2 a.m.?” That was the most profound moment. It was when I used to be abused. I was writing a book at the time, but I had to pause. I couldn’t put out a book about transformation when I was still deep in my own.

Why is vulnerability important in transformation?

Vulnerability is truth. My three Ts — truth, trust, and transparency — define everything I do. When you allow yourself to be vulnerable, you’re being honest. And if someone mocks you for it, they’re not your people.

What kind of guests can listeners expect on “T Is for Transformation“?

Real people with real struggles. My first guest was a 65-year-old man with a degenerative spine disorder who refused to give up. He lost weight and dropped his body fat from 18 percent to 12 percent. That’s hard at any age, but at 65? Inspiring.

I’ve also had a woman who recovered from brain surgery, a man who overcame childhood bullying, and a woman who was afraid to even look in the mirror. Their journeys are incredible.

Where can people listen to the podcast?

“T Is for Transformation” is available everywhere — Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube. And I’m always watching. Even when you think I’m not, I’m watching.