Jam Master Jay’s murderer stabbed in prison

One of the men convicted in the murder of rap legend Jam Master Jay was stabbed in prison over the weekend.

Karl Jordan, who was convicted of shooting Jam Master Jay, execution style, was reportedly stabbed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he is awaiting sentencing, the New York Daily News reports.

Jordan is housed in the same federal detention center as Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Luigi Mangiane, who is suspected in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan.

Jordan, 41, was reportedly hospitalized after the stabbing. His condition is unknown at this time, according to the New York Daily News.

The Bureau of Prisons, an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice, confirmed to the newspaper that two inmates were hospitalized after a fight between “multiple incarcerated individuals” at about 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The New York Post said it was a melee between rival factions. The spokesperson declined to confirm if Jordan was one of those inmates.

Jordan’s sentencing date has not been set. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, is looking over Jordan’s legal motion to overturn the verdict.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York declined to comment.

Calls to Jordan’s attorneys were not returned.

Jordan was convicted of killing his godfather, Jam Master Jay

A year ago, a federal jury convicted Jordan and Ronald Washington, both from the Queens borough in New York City, for the Oct. 30, 2002, murder of Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell. He was a member of the pioneering hip-hop group Run-DMC, which has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Hip-hop fans were unaware at the time that Jam Master Jay, while he was still recording music, was moonlighting as a cocaine distributor in New York and along the Eastern seaboard, according to evidence presented by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Two months before Jay’s murder, U.S. attorneys said during the trial that Jay got into a dispute with his godson, Jordan, and Washington. Prosecutors say the verbal altercation led to Jay cutting the two off of a major deal to distribute kilos of cocaine in Maryland, worth about $200,000. Feeling betrayed, Washington and Jordan conspired to murder Jam Master Jay, which they successfully executed on Oct. 30, 2002.