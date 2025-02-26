Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle

The ongoing legal saga between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has taken another twist as Megan’s legal team seeks to question Lanez, né Daystar Peterson, while he serves a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her in 2020. This development comes as part of a defamation lawsuit Megan filed against blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper, who she accuses of spreading false information about her.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, has been vocal about her desire to protect her reputation. In October, she filed a lawsuit against Gramz, alleging that the blogger disseminated damaging false stories and even AI-generated revenge porn. The lawsuit was updated in December to include claims that Lanez colluded with Gramz to harass her.

According to court documents, Megan’s attorneys argue that Lanez’s deposition is crucial for fully investigating the extent of his involvement in the alleged harassment. They claim that phone logs from Lanez’s prison conversations reveal discussions about Gramz and suggest a coordinated effort to undermine Megan’s credibility.

Despite the legal maneuvers, Lanez’s representatives assert that he is not a party to Megan’s lawsuit against Gramz and therefore is not obligated to testify. Caesar McDowell, CEO of Unite The People, which represents Gramz, criticized the media coverage surrounding the potential deposition, labeling it as misleading. He emphasized that Lanez’s involvement in the case is not legally required.

“Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyers continue to try and give the appearance their case against Milagro Cooper is successfully progressing by giving their ‘supposed mouthpiece’ wrong information,” McDowell stated.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Megan’s determination to hold Gramz accountable remains steadfast. Her legal team is pushing for a deposition to clarify Lanez’s role in the alleged harassment. However, Lanez’s camp maintains that he will not be available for questioning, citing his non-party status in the lawsuit.

Megan’s legal strategy reflects a broader trend among celebrities to protect their reputations in the age of social media, where misinformation can spread rapidly. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how defamation lawsuits are handled in the future, particularly in the context of online harassment.

This legal battle highlights the challenges artists face in safeguarding their public image. Megan Thee Stallion, a Grammy-winning artist, has become a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. Her willingness to confront those who spread falsehoods about her is commendable and resonates with many in the African American community, particularly young Black women who often face similar struggles.

As the case progresses, it will be interesting to see how it affects both Megan’s career and the public’s perception of her. The music industry is no stranger to controversies, but the intersection of social media, celebrity culture, and legal battles adds a new layer of complexity.

Megan Thee Stallion’s pursuit of justice against Milagro Gramz and the potential questioning of Tory Lanez underscores the importance of accountability in the digital age. As she navigates this challenging chapter, her story serves as a reminder of the power of resilience and the need for artists to protect their narratives. The outcome of this case could have significant implications not only for Megan but for the broader landscape of celebrity and media interactions.

A judge ruled the rapper can question Lanez under oath for her defamation and cyberstalking lawsuit against Gramz who Megan says spread “vicious and hateful rumors” about her as Lanez’s “paid surrogate.” The trial against Cooper will reportedly begin in July 2025.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligently discharging a firearm during a 2020 incident in which he shot Megan.