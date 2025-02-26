Why Lester Holt is out at ‘NBC Nightly News’ after 17 years

For nearly a decade, Lester Holt has been the steady, calm presence guiding millions of viewers through the day’s most pressing news stories on “NBC Nightly News.” In a move that signals not just a career shift but a broader evolution in broadcast journalism, Holt has announced that he will be stepping away from his anchor duties early this summer. After years of commanding the evening news desk with authority and grace, Holt will dedicate his full attention to “Dateline NBC,” a weekly program, where he will expand his role and delve deeper into investigative storytelling.

Holt says ‘time for me to step away’

“After 10 years, 17 if you include my years on the weekends, the time has come for me to step away from my role as anchor of ‘Nightly News,’” Holt said in a memo to staffers Monday, according to Variety. “It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to work with each of you every day, keeping journalism as our true north and our viewers at the center of everything we do. But before we play the walk off music, I have another announcement. I’m excited to report I will be continuing as anchor of ‘Dateline NBC,’ but for the first time in a full-time capacity whereby I will be expanding my footprint on the broadcast and crafting ‘Dateline‘ hours on subjects I care deeply about. I am thrilled to be able to work more closely with my enormously talented friends at ‘Dateline’ as the broadcast continues to grow and attract new viewers in new places.”

Holt joined the NBC family a quarter of a century ago, actually in 2000. His has been a reliable voice during some of the nation’s most turbulent moments, from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, throughout presidential elections, racial justice protests, and even international conflicts. Holt has delivered critical news with calm authority, making him a trusted figure in American households.

Beyond the nightly broadcast, Holt has demonstrated a keen understanding of journalism’s evolving landscape. In 2020, he launched a “Kids’ Edition” of “Nightly News” to help younger audiences engage with current events. He also worked to make the program more accessible by expanding coverage beyond Washington, D.C., and New York to include underrepresented regions of the country. This commitment to innovation will likely continue as he transitions into his expanded role at “Dateline NBC.”

Holt’s departure is part of a larger trend in the media industry, where longtime anchors are stepping away from traditional roles as the format of television news continues to evolve. His announcement follows similar moves by Chuck Todd, Hoda Kotb, and Norah O’Donnell, who have recently transitioned out of their respective anchor roles.

The shift reflects both economic pressures and the changing habits of news consumers. The rise of streaming services, social media, and digital-first news platforms has challenged the dominance of traditional television broadcasts. Viewers now seek news on demand rather than adhering to a fixed nightly schedule, forcing networks to rethink how they deliver content. Holt’s move to “Dateline” — a program that has successfully embraced both traditional television and digital streaming — suggests he is positioning himself at the forefront of this transition to possible retirement.

As NBC prepares for Holt’s departure, speculation is mounting over who will succeed him. Possible contenders include Hallie Jackson, who recently took over the Sunday edition of “Nightly News;” Tom Llamas, a former ABC News anchor; and Peter Alexander, NBC’s chief White House correspondent and a co-anchor of “Today” on weekends.