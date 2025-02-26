Zoe Kravitz on why she prioritizes comfort for others

Zoe Kravitz created a “summer camp” vibe on the set of ‘Blink Twice’. The film marked her first major directorial project after years of establishing herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers.

The 36-year-old actress made her directorial debut with the 2024 thriller, and Zoe has revealed that she had a very clear idea of the environment she wanted to create on set. Her approach to filmmaking appears to be heavily influenced by her extensive experience as an actress, having worked with numerous directors throughout her career spanning over two decades.

“I was trying to think about what my experience has been on set and what I find helpful, what I don’t find helpful, how I sometimes wish things were run,” the Hollywood star – who also wrote ‘Blink Twice’ – told ELLE magazine. The psychological thriller, which was released in August 2024, has received critical acclaim for its tense atmosphere and strong performances from its ensemble cast.

Zoe believes actors and actresses need to feel comfortable if they’re to deliver their best possible performance. This philosophy stands in contrast to some directors who employ more intense or confrontational methods to extract performances from their actors, a technique that has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years.

“I care a lot about people being comfortable and having fun and the environment being good,” the director – who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet – reflected. “Specifically as a woman, I find myself making sure that everyone’s eating food and everyone’s getting what they need: Should there be some music playing on set? Would that be nice?”

Her attention to the human elements of filmmaking appears to stem from her understanding of creative work as a collaborative process requiring trust and mutual respect. Industry veterans have often noted that the atmosphere on set directly impacts the quality of the final product, something Kravitz seems keenly aware of.

“When people are having fun and people are fed and taken care of, they can be present with you. You want people to be happy and want to work hard for you,” she explained. This nurturing approach to leadership has become increasingly valued in the entertainment industry, particularly as conversations about workplace culture continue to evolve.

Naomi Ackie, who starred in ‘Blink Twice’, has recalled being impressed by Zoe’s on-set leadership. The British actress, who worked closely with Kravitz throughout the production, provided insight into the director’s ability to navigate the challenges of filmmaking with grace and determination.

The actress also revealed that she has a lot of admiration for Zoe. Their professional relationship appears to have blossomed during the filming process, with Ackie frequently mentioning Kravitz’s positive influence in interviews promoting the film.

“Her energy was the thing that we all leaned on,” Naomi – who previously appeared in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ – shared. “There were some hard days where things went wrong and we had to do some problem-solving really quickly, and her ability to lead in the thick of it was something I still admire so much.”

Kravitz’s directorial style reflects a growing trend in Hollywood toward more collaborative and supportive production environments. Many industry insiders have praised her approach as both refreshing and effective, noting that the positive atmosphere she created translated into stronger performances from her cast.

‘Blink Twice‘ represents an important milestone in Kravitz’s career evolution from acclaimed actress to filmmaker. The psychological thriller, which she both directed and co-wrote, explores themes of power dynamics and perception, topics that Kravitz has spoken about being personally invested in exploring through her art.

Film critics have noted that Kravitz’s attentiveness to her actors’ needs seems to have paid dividends in the final product, with several performances in the film already generating award season buzz. The positive reception suggests that her leadership philosophy may serve as a template for other first-time directors navigating the complexities of filmmaking.

As Kravitz continues to develop her directorial voice, her emphasis on creating supportive environments stands as a testament to her understanding that great art often emerges from spaces where creators feel valued and understood. This perspective, informed by her years in front of the camera, appears to be a defining characteristic of her approach behind it.