Halle Berry responds to the saying ‘she can’t keep a man’

Halle Berry clapped back at her critics who say she can’t keep a man despite being deemed one of America’s most beautiful entertainers.

The Oscar-winning actress of Monster’s Ball has dated a bevy of athletes and actors during her illustrious career.

Berry was previously married to former MLB player David Justice, R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benét and Olivier Martinez, whom she shares her son with. Berry also dated Gabriel Aubry, whom she shares her daughter with.

Halle Berry answers her critics forcefully

The BAPS actress told Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show that she was never concerned with the optics of dating multiple men.

“It’s hard in these streets. I’ve heard people say, ‘Something must be wrong with Halle Berry. She can’t keep a man.’ Who’s to say I wanna keep a man? I don’t wanna keep the wrong man. Like, I’m not crazy, right?” she said as the audience roared its approval.

Berry, who rocketed to fame in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever in the early 1990s, continued on.

“We all make mistakes,” Berry added.

Halle Berry finds the love of her life with Van Hunt

It took decades, but Berry believes she has found the man of her dreams, singer Van Hunt, whom she has dated since the dawn of the pandemic in 2020. She said that she shifted her focus and energies to what she wanted in a man instead of lamenting on what she hated.

“What I realized was when I manifested the last time, I only focused on what I wanted. The things I didn’t want I didn’t even think about. I was very specific about what I needed. I would just be positive around it, and believe it or not, one day I got introduced to him by a friend,” Berry told Barrymore.

Fans back Halle Berry

One fan said, “I think it’s braver to walk away and try again! Rather to sit in that mistake forever! It’s easier to stay,” while a second person scorched her critics, saying, “Halle addressed yall goofy comments. And with class. Loveees me some Halle ❤️”

A third person in The Shade Room’s comments section asked rhetorically, “I love this answer and agreed who wants to keep a man that doesn’t bring us all the joy ❤️” as a fourth person opined, “Yes, we all make mistakes. It is best to correct the mistake by moving forward.💯.”

A fifth person agreed with Berry wholeheartedly: “I’d rather walk away from 100 bad relationships than to be stuck in a bad one that makes me miserable. I’m responsible for my happiness. That means if a man or our relationship irritates my happiness and peace ✌🏿 man bye!”