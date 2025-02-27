Karen Huger sentenced: ‘Grande Dame’ jailed 1 year for DUI

Karen Huger, known as the “Grande Dame” of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” has been sentenced to two years in prison, with one year suspended, following a DUI conviction. This ruling was handed down by a Montgomery County Circuit Court, marking a significant moment in the reality star’s life. In addition to her prison sentence, Huger will serve five years of probation and has a 30-day window to appeal the judge’s decision.

Details of the case

The 61-year-old reality television personality was accompanied by her husband, Ray Huger, during the court proceedings. After the hearing, she was taken into custody, but not before reassuring her husband with words of comfort, stating, “You’ll be all right” and “God’s got you,” as reported by PEOPLE.

Huger’s legal troubles began in March 2024, when she was arrested after crashing into a street sign near her home. Body camera footage from the incident revealed her inebriated state, where she was seen slurring her words and mentioning notable figures, including Bravo executive Andy Cohen and even Abraham Lincoln, while admitting to consuming “a couple of beers.” The charges against her included DUI, DWI, negligent driving, reckless driving, and several other traffic violations. In December, a jury found her guilty on all counts except for reckless driving.

Huger’s response and treatment

Despite her conviction, Huger has publicly denied having an alcohol problem. During a video shown at the RHOP Season 9 reunion, she asserted, “No, I am not an alcoholic. Let’s be clear.” However, she did acknowledge the seriousness of her situation, stating, “This is very frightening, but I accept full responsibility. My priority is my family — they are so hurt.” In January, she voluntarily entered a private recovery program in Florida to address her relationship with alcohol and antidepressants.

Her attorney, David Martella, described the trial as a “wake-up call” for Huger, who has since been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. However, prosecutors highlighted that this was not her first run-in with the law concerning alcohol; she had three previous offenses between 2006 and 2011, including a DUI conviction.

Support from friends and fans

Throughout the legal proceedings, Huger received support from her RHOP castmates and Cohen, who sent her personal notes of encouragement. Her longtime co-star, Gizelle Bryant, was visibly emotional during the trial, expressing hope that Huger’s sentencing would serve as a turning point in her life.

Fans of RHOP have taken to social media to voice their opinions on the situation. While some expressed disappointment over Huger’s actions, others are rooting for her redemption. Many have pointed out the franchise’s history of legal controversies and are curious whether Bravo will address Huger’s case in future episodes.

I really love Karen Huger, I know she has to be held accountable for drinking and driving because that’s serious, but she’s literally old as hell, to send her to prison for 2 years instead of just suspending her license is kind of crazy. FREE THE GRAND DAME! #RHOP — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) February 26, 2025

The bigger picture

Huger’s legal issues raise important questions about accountability in reality television. Bravo has faced numerous scandals involving its stars, but Huger’s case is particularly notable due to the severity of her sentence. The outcome of her situation could influence her future on RHOP and whether the network will embrace a narrative of her comeback.

Despite the challenges ahead, Huger remains determined to redefine herself. In her reunion video message, she stated, “I plan on coming back as Karen Huger only, because Karen is enough.” As she prepares to serve her sentence, Huger stands at a crucial crossroads that will test her resilience and commitment to reclaiming her life.