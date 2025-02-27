LaTocha Scott freesyles about her broken marriage

LaTocha Scott of the legendary ’90s girl group Xscape set the internet on fire when she used a freestyle to reveal her split from her husband and the desire to reconcile with her estranged sister.

Scott slayed the “Residuals Challenge” that was started by R&B singer Tank. He asked artists to sing their rendition of Chris Brown’s hit track “Residuals” using their own lyrics.

LaTocha Scott reveals interfamilial turmoil in the song

The bars Scott unfurled from her soul revealed to her fans that she split from her husband, Rocky Bivens, after “30 years” because he allegedly fathered a child with another woman.

“Reading through them comments, saying he having a baby/ I don’t know who’s lyin’ and maybe I was blind,” Scott sang from the studio.

Scott also made two Xscape references in the cover, including “Who can I run to? Feels like nobody lately,”

“It’s a crazy feeling/ But y’all know family s–t be needin’ time for healing,” Scott sang.

“Even in a marriage, ain’t nobody perfect/ But we been split two years and my heart is hurting/[…] 30 years just washed away/ It took some time, some years for me to escape this pain.”

LaTocha Scott sang about reconciling with sister Tamika

The singer returned to the subject of her broken relationship with her sister, Tamika Scott, who had accused LaTocha Scott and her husband Rocky of stealing over $30,000 in residual checks.

She did describe “losing [her] sister” and getting “kicked out of [her] group” as “insane” and called out social media for “tearing [her] down.”

The freestyle concluded with Scott speaking to her sister directly, saying, “You have my word; we gon’ have some words.”

Fans and fellow artists laud LaTocha Scott

Members of SWV, whom Xscape toured with recently, heaped effusive praise on Scott for being vulnerable and transparent about the recent tumult in her marriage and sibling relationship.

Cheryl “Coko” Gamble told Scott in the comments section that “This is so DOPE sis!!!!!!!”

Tamara “Taj” George lauded Scott, saying, “Sometimes we have to fall to look up. I’m proud of you.”

Some fans contributed their thoughts to Scott’s jarring rendition:

“She didn’t think they (Xscape) would be successful without her,” said one fan in the YouTube comments section.

“LaTocha needs to call her sister privately, apologize and hand her a check!” said a second commenter.

“She needs to pay her sister back with interest because $30K was worth a lot more when she stole it than it is now,” added a third.