Milagro Gramz pleads for help in Megan the Stallion lawsuit

After confidently pronouncing that she had nothing to worry about after Megan Thee Stallion filed a defamation lawsuit against her, Milagro Gramz is now seeking help.

In a statement pinned to the top of her X account, Gramz said she is looking for financial resources to help wage the court battle against the globally famous rapper.

As most hip-hop fans know, Megan, who was born in Houston as Megan Javon Ruth Pete, 30, filed the legal documents against Milagro “Gramz” Cooper for allegedly cyberstalking, posting AI-generated revenge porn photos and inducing emotional distress.

On Tuesday, Gramz, whose full name is Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, wrote, “I’m being sued. I need some money. Here goes the story & the link. Tell everybody.”

Gramz also turned to a crowdfunding site to elaborate on her current conundrum.

“Like many from my generation, I have used the internet to build a community and speak to issues that are important to me,” Gramz writes. “In doing so, I defended Tory Lanez against claims that he had committed a heinous crime. This decision has put a target on my back and mounting legal fees could result in a miscarriage of justice.”

Fans are flummoxed as to why Milagro would beseech fans for financial assistance when her Unite the People announced in October 2024 they would subsidize her defense against Megan.

The California-based Unite The People is a nonprofit organization of concerned defense lawyers who help disadvantaged populations who defend themselves against corporate behemoths and wealthy celebrities.

The organization is also representing Tory Lanez, who is currently serving 10 years for firing the shots that injured Megan in Los Angeles in 2020.