adidas honoring Black excellence launches 2025 program

Portland, OR – adidas is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2025 Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) program, a bold and dynamic celebration of Black brilliance, resilience, and creativity. This year’s program takes a profound step forward, weaving together powerful content, community activations and grants, and storytelling experiences that will unfold throughout the year, each illuminating the remarkable impact of Black visionaries who are shaping our culture and communities.

Kicking off this year’s Honoree series, adidas spotlights the Quilters of Gee’s Bend, a collective whose artistry has redefined quilting as a medium for cultural storytelling and historical preservation. To honor their unparalleled contribution to culture, adidas unveiled a limited-edition NCAA basketball jersey collection inspired by the Quilters of Gee’s Bend. These jerseys reflect the vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and profound storytelling embedded in their quilts—blending cultural artistry with the spirit of the game. A selection of jerseys are available for purchase on adidas.com, with a portion of the proceeds directly supporting both the Quilters and adidas’ HBCU partners.

As part of the tribute, adidas HBE has debuted a short-form film exploring the Quilters’ profound impact on art, community, and legacy-building. Additionally, adidas has donated a community grant to Sew Gee’s Bend Heritage Builders, the Quilters’ nonprofit, ensuring their traditions of storytelling and craftsmanship continue to inspire future generations.

VIEW THE SHORT-FORM FILM

This past weekend, adidas deepened its commitment to Black excellence as a proud sponsor of the HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans, outfitting athletes in uniforms that honor the shared cultural bonds within the Black community. As part of the celebration, adidas Purpose commissioned the Quilters of Gee’s Bend to create five handcrafted 7ft x 7ft quilts for its HBCU partners—Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Prairie View A&M. Each quilt, crafted from repurposed school and sports apparel, serves as a lasting symbol of heritage and unity. The quilts were presented to school representatives and student-athletes at the HBCU Legacy Bowl and will be displayed on each campus as a testament to history, resilience, and pride.

Stay tuned as adidas HBE continues its year-long celebration of Black excellence.

More About adidas Honoring Black Excellence (HBE)

Born in 2019, Honoring Black Excellence (HBE) is an adidas initiative that recognizes Black community leaders and amplifies their work through impactful storytelling, giveback programs, and community activations. Rooted in co-creation, HBE is driven by the honorees’ efforts in their communities to uplift and empower the next generation of Black athletes and creatives.

More About the Quilters of Gee’s Bend

The Quilters of Gee’s Bend have been celebrated for their innovative quilting tradition since the 19th century. Using bold patterns and recycled materials, their quilts tell stories of community, resourcefulness, and cultural identity. Their work has been featured in renowned institutions such as the Smithsonian and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, appeared on U.S. postage stamps, and continues to serve as a symbol of resilience and artistic excellence across generations.

More About the HBCU Legacy Bowl

Presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the HBCU Legacy Bowl is a premier postseason all-star game spotlighting the top NFL draft-eligible talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Airing live on NFL Network, the event extends beyond the game itself, serving as a week-long celebration of Black culture and history while providing unparalleled exposure and opportunities for HBCU students.