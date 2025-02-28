Crowned Skin celebrates Black luxury in Chicago

Black entrepreneurship is experiencing a resurgence, especially in the beauty and grooming world. This industry has been dominated by mainstream brands, but now, Black-owned businesses are stepping into the spotlight, bringing fresh ideas, culture and a commitment to excellence. At the forefront of this movement is Crowned Skin, a luxury men’s skincare brand created by Darrell Spencer.

On Feb. 25, 2025, Spencer hosted Crowned Skin’s first exclusive event at Bernard’s Cocktail Lounge in the Waldorf Astoria Chicago. This gathering was a celebration of Black luxury, self-care and community spirit. Partnering with Moët Hennessy, the event provided guests with a unique experience that combined grooming, indulgence and high-end Black-owned brands.

Creating luxury for Black men’s grooming

Historically, Black men have been overlooked in the beauty and skincare arena and often face limited options that don’t cater to their distinct skin needs and preferences. Spencer set out to change this. With Crowned Skin, he’s not merely selling body butter and oils; he’s reimagining what self-care means for Black men.

Through social media, Spencer has built a brand that speaks directly to Black men who appreciate quality, grooming and self-expression. His signature cologned body butter and oils have quickly gained a loyal following, proving a significant demand for products made just for Black men.

An evening of luxury and tradition

The theme of luxury permeated the evening. Guests indulged in a bespoke Hennessy tasting, featuring everything from VSOP to Paradis, alongside a caviar tasting from the Black-owned brand Caviar Dream, which aims to make caviar more accessible to Black consumers.

As attendees mingled in the intimate setting, they sampled Crowned Skin’s signature products and shared conversations about Black entrepreneurship and men’s grooming. The atmosphere was electric—this was more than just a gathering; it was a bold declaration of identity and empowerment.

A gathering of Black leaders and influencers

The guest list included a diverse array of Black excellence, including media personalities, entrepreneurs and influencers. Noteworthy attendees included Courtney Hall from NBC Chicago Today, former NFL player and entrepreneur Ryan Mundy, and Desirée Rogers, a former White House social secretary and American executive.

This evening was not only about celebrating Crowned Skin’s achievements; it was a testament to the strength of Black ownership and collaboration.

Looking ahead: The future of Black luxury in beauty

Crowned Skin‘s inaugural event is just the beginning. As Spencer continues to grow his brand, he is dedicated to providing high-quality products while changing the conversation around Black men’s self-care.

This event proved that Black men seek and deserve luxury, and they are ready to invest in brands that understand their unique needs. With more collaborations, innovative products and exciting events on the horizon, Crowned Skin is solidifying its place as a leader in the luxury grooming space.

A photo gallery highlighting the elegance, energy and vibrancy of the evening will be available soon.

For more on Black-owned beauty, culture and entrepreneurship, stay tuned to rolling out.