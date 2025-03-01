Chrissy Teigen fears kids will inherit her people-pleasing

Chrissy Teigen broke down in tears as she discussed her old belief her “body was for everybody”. The candid conversation highlighted her ongoing journey with self-worth and mental health awareness.

The 39-year-old beauty – who has Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, two, and Wren, six months, with husband John Legend – is “really scared” about passing her people-pleasing tendencies onto her brood because her desire to find approval from others has had such a huge impact on her life. Research shows that parental behaviors and coping mechanisms can significantly influence children’s development of similar traits.

“Really scared of passing this along to my kids. I think that is the big realization for me is, I can’t do this to my kids,” Chrissy told her guest Mel Robbins, speaking on her new Audible podcast ‘Self-Conscious’. The podcast has already garnered substantial attention for its raw discussions about mental health and personal growth.

“I don’t ever want them to feel like they have to perform for everybody and be good all the time, but I know that sometimes I probably am that way. I do want them to be the most polite, and I don’t want people to think that they’re just celebrity a****** kids.

“And so I might go harder the other direction to make sure that they don’t come off that way.

“And I really need to break that because — and this is another reason I’m in therapy — I’m okay with me getting the s*** end of the stick on anything or living this life where I’m stressed and in pain, but I’m not okay with them.” Psychological studies indicate that breaking generational patterns often requires professional intervention and dedicated personal work.

Mel said: “I can see that really bothers you.”

The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star then grew emotional as she reflected on her own behavior over the years. Teigen has been increasingly open about her mental health journey in recent years, including discussions about postpartum depression and anxiety.

“I see how much my interactions with adults as a child affected me [on] so many different layers, from whether it was sexual or the reason I became such a people pleaser, and that was through sleeping with people,” she said. Experts note that childhood experiences often form the foundation for adult behavioral patterns, particularly regarding self-worth and boundaries.

“It travels so far in my life … I ended up believing — sorry —I ended up believing that I was for everybody and my body was for everybody, and it took a hold on every part of my life and as you can see, it still has a hold on me now, so I cannot imagine this for my kids.” Her vulnerability reflects growing conversations about body autonomy and teaching children healthy boundaries from an early age.

Chrissy could then be heard crying as she expressed her desire for her children to have different experiences to her own. The emotional moment resonated with many listeners who have shared similar concerns about intergenerational patterns.

“I hope that they don’t want to please everybody in life, and I hope that they know that their body is their own, their mind is their own, their actions are their own, and they can’t control other people,” she said. Child development specialists emphasize that teaching children body autonomy and healthy boundaries is crucial for their long-term psychological well-being.

“I cannot have them live this way that I live.” This sentiment reflects a common desire among parents to provide better emotional tools for their children than they themselves received.

The honest conversation comes as Teigen continues to establish herself as an advocate for mental health awareness and authentic parenting discussions. Her willingness to share personal struggles has been praised by mental health professionals for helping destigmatize therapy and emotional vulnerability.

The ‘Self-Conscious’ podcast, which launched earlier this month, has already attracted numerous high-profile guests and covers topics ranging from body image to parenting challenges and mental health. Industry observers note that celebrity-led discussions about these topics can help normalize seeking help for similar issues.

Teigen‘s relationship with husband John Legend has been noted for its longevity in Hollywood circles, with the couple celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary in 2023. Their family life and parenting approaches have frequently been topics of public interest, with both being relatively open about their experiences.

Psychologists note that awareness of potentially harmful patterns is the first step toward breaking them, suggesting that Teigen’s recognition of these tendencies may already be helping her develop healthier approaches to self-worth and boundaries with her children.