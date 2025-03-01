Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcome 4th child together

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis have welcomed their fourth child together. The couple’s growing family represents one of several parenting relationships maintained by the billionaire entrepreneur.

The Tesla founder and Zilis, who already have twins Strider and Azure, three and 12-month-old daughter Arcadia together, have added to their family with the birth of son Seldon Lycurgus. The name Seldon appears to reference the character Hari Seldon from Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series, while Lycurgus was a legendary lawgiver of Sparta in ancient Greece.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much,” Shivon shared on X. The announcement came as their daughter Arcadia celebrated her first birthday milestone.

Musk, 53, commented on the post with a heart emoji. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has become known for his unique naming conventions for his children, often incorporating references to science fiction, technology, and mythology.

Elon and Shivon’s twins were born just weeks before he and his on/off musician partner Grimes welcomed a baby girl, Exa Dark Sideræl, via a surrogate. This complex family timeline has drawn significant public interest, with Musk now father to 12 known children with three different women.

Nearly, two years later, Grimes took to X to share about the unusual family dynamics and to stress that she and Shivon had no ill will towards each other. This public clarification came after speculation about potential tensions between the two mothers of Musk’s children.

“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. Plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together,” she wrote. This statement marked a turning point in their relationship, emphasizing cooperation for the sake of their children’s wellbeing.

“Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation. Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids,” Grimes continued. Her candid approach highlighted the challenges of blended families in the public eye.

Shivon responded: “At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You’re a total b***** and I respect you very much as well. I can’t wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!” This exchange revealed the existence of another child named Tau, bringing Musk’s total number of children with Grimes to three.

Zilis, 37, is a Yale-educated artificial intelligence expert who currently serves as the director of operations and special projects at Musk’s Neuralink company. Her professional relationship with Musk dates back several years before their personal relationship began.

Musk‘s extended family includes his five children with his first wife, author Justine Wilson, as well as the children he shares with Grimes and Zilis. His first child with Wilson, Nevada Alexander, tragically died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Family dynamics have become increasingly complex as Musk maintains multiple co-parenting relationships. Despite this complexity, the recent public statements from both Grimes and Zilis suggest efforts to create a harmonious environment for all the children involved.

The newest addition to Musk’s family comes during a period of significant professional activity for the entrepreneur, who continues to lead multiple companies including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and X (formerly Twitter). His personal life has remained in the public spotlight alongside his business ventures.

Child development experts note that blended families can thrive when parents prioritize communication and the children’s wellbeing, as Grimes and Zilis appear to be doing. Their public commitment to cooperation represents a positive approach to complex modern family structures.