‘Dust to Dreams’ is Idris Elba’s most collaborative project

The short movie, starring English singer-songwriter Seal, as well as Nollywood stars Nse Ukpe-Etim, Eku Edewor, Atlanta Bridget Johnson and Constance Olatunde, is set in Lagos where a dying nightclub owner entrusts her legacy to her shy daughter. This casting brings together a unique blend of international and Nigerian talent, highlighting the growing global recognition of Nollywood, which has become one of Africa’s most prolific film industries.

“This film was the most collaborative process from the production to the actors and musicians. This film was made because family matters and love doesn’t die,” Idris told The Hollywood Reporter. The sentiment reflects the film’s central themes of familial bonds and legacy, subjects that resonate across cultures worldwide.

‘Dust to Dreams’ has been written and directed by Idris, in collaboration with Nigerian producer Mo Abudu, who is serving as both executive producer and producer. Abudu is a significant figure in African entertainment, having founded EbonyLife Media, which has grown to become one of Africa’s most influential media companies with a global footprint.

The project is part of a partnership with Abudu’s EbonyLife Films, to develop emerging African talent and support creative industries throughout Africa. This initiative comes at a time when African cinema is experiencing unprecedented international attention, with streaming platforms increasingly investing in African content development.

A plot summary states: “Set against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria, the film follows the relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter, as she meets her father for the first time.” Lagos, with its dynamic urban landscape, provides a rich setting that has increasingly become a focal point for international filmmakers seeking authentic African urban narratives.

“I am delighted to be working with Afreximbank and this incredibly talented team. ‘Dust to Dreams’ is a story close to my heart, and I’m thrilled to bring it to life with such passionate collaborators,” Abudu said speaking previously. Afreximbank has committed substantial resources to support the growth of Africa’s creative industries through its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) program.

The production employed numerous local crew members and artists, contributing to Nigeria’s growing film economy. The film’s production design highlights Lagos’ unique architectural blend of colonial influences and modern African urbanism, creating a visual narrative that complements the emotional journey of its characters.

Music plays a significant role in the film, featuring collaborations between international artists and Nigerian musicians, including elements of Afrobeats, a genre that has gained worldwide popularity in recent years with streaming platforms and international audiences embracing the sound.

The story explores intergenerational relationships within Nigerian families, touching on themes of cultural preservation and modern identity that resonate with diaspora communities worldwide. These universal themes help bridge cultural divides while maintaining authentic Nigerian storytelling traditions.

Cinematography for the project was handled by talented Nigerian director of photography Daniel Obasi, known for his distinctive visual style that blends traditional African aesthetics with contemporary techniques. His work has been featured in major fashion publications and art installations internationally.

Early screenings of the film at private industry events have generated positive responses, with particular praise for its authentic portrayal of modern Lagos and the nuanced performances of its primarily Nigerian cast. Critics have noted the film’s contribution to changing international perceptions of African narratives.

The film’s production also implemented sustainable practices, including eco-friendly equipment and plastic-free sets, aligning with growing industry trends toward environmentally conscious filmmaking. These efforts contributed to a more sustainable approach to production in the region.

‘Dust to Dreams‘ is expected to premiere at major international film festivals before being released to wider audiences through streaming platforms. Its release strategy includes special screenings across African nations to inspire young filmmakers and showcase local talent on the global stage.

The collaboration between Elba and Abudu represents a growing trend of partnerships between established international talents and African production companies, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and authentic storytelling from the continent.