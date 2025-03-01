Press Play Friday: Fridayy new album is here

It’s time to press play. Yesterday was a little light on the albums, but we have singles galore. We got a new album from one of the most soulful voices in R&B. We got a bunch of hot new singles that I see making waves by the time summer rolls around. It’s time to tap in and press play.

Some Days I’m Good Some Days I’m Not – Fridayy

Fridayy has been on a meteoric rise since handling chorus duties on DJ Khaled‘s “God Did.” Fridayy has been relatively quiet this year outside of releasing a single last week titled “February 23,” where he rapped about his journey since meeting DJ Khaled. Yesterday, Feb. 28, Fridayy gave us his sophomore project and it was well worth the wait. The album is a smooth recap and update about where Fridayy is in his career today. A little braggadocious but also gets very introspective, and it’s filled with features as well.

Stadout Tracks: “Shotgun” ft. Wale, “One Call Away” ft. Chris Brown, “Baddest in The Room”

Porch 2 The Pent – 1900Rugrat

1900Rugrat came into everybody’s metronome with his viral “One Take Freestyle.” We finally got a full project from the rapper and it’s official: he is not a one hit wonder. The album is jam-packed with features from the hottest artists out right now. Kodak Black appears on a remix of “One Take Freestyle,” and he has features from Bossman Dlow and Lil Yachty to boot as well. Porch 2 The Pent is a great introduction to 1900 Rugrat if you haven’t heard of him before.

Singles

NBA YoungBoy — “5 Night”

As we inch closer to the release of NBA YoungBoy from prison, the anticipation is already building. He gives us a smooth throwaway track to hold us down for the next couple weeks.

Raveena & Umi — “Lose My Focus”

Umi and Raveena both have unique beautiful voices and putting them together for a duet can best be described in one word: Angelic.

LaRussell, Wiz Khalifa, and Michael Prince — “I Might Be”

LaRussell recruits one of the biggest weed smokers on the planet for “I Might Be.” They trade bars about being high, hustling, and women, and get a fire feature from Michael Prince.

Lil Skies ft. Landon Cube – “2Much 2Fast”

One of my favorite duos return with “2Much 2Fast.” “Nowadays,” “Red Roses” and “Play This At My Funeral” are previous bangers from this duo and now you can add “2Much 2Fast” to their list of outstanding collabs.