Women’s History Month focus: Dominique Morrisey of DM Media

Dominique Morrisey is the founder of the DM Media Agency, and she has done public relations for some of the biggest names in entertainment. She got her BA originally in marketing and then went to grad school in Clark Atlanta. After graduating from her MBA program, she got into corporate marketing for Ford, and she didn’t really have a passion for it. She was able to land an internship with Patchwerk Studios and then QC, which led her into the PR space she excels in today.

How did you get into PR?

So PR is something that I always wanted to get into. I had to basically teach myself about PR, because originally my passion was marketing. And I realized, like, now in this industry, marketing isn’t so creative, and it isn’t like distinct. I thought it was. So I tapped into PR, and I realized that I really enjoy it, really a lot. So I took a few, you know, courses up on PR, and also reached out to some people that was already in the industry that was thriving in PR, and I picked their brains a little bit.

What are two things you learned at your first job?

I learned that relationships were very important, and also keeping your face clean was very important as well. So I learned, I noticed that very early on. So that’s two things that stick with me to this day. So, yeah, I don’t play about those two.

What is the hardest part of PR?

Definitely pitching. Pitching is so hard because, and it’s, it’s so crazy because you got, like, the client on one end, like, every day on you, because they think this stuff is overnight, like, they think they supposed to, like, be on the Shade Room and blow up. They think, like, the process is just, like, ain’t that easy, exactly. So you got them on you like, “Oh my God, what’s going on?” I’m like, “Give me time. Like, this takes time,” and then it’s like, when you’re working with multiple clients at once and you’re doing the same thing, you know, it can be overwhelming.