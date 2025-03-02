AsiaNae tells us why she started 4 Indies Only

AsiaNae organized the inaugural event, “4 US by US,” presented by 4 Indies Only. It’s an independent artist networking event/showcase to “educate and elevate artists” along their journey. The turnout was beautiful. There were aspiring artists, some of whom had recognizable names, including BDifferent, Mama Glocc, and 4Fargo.

We caught up with AsiaNae during her sold-out event and spoke about 4 Indies Only.

So why did you organize this event today?

I just feel like it’s very important for independent artists to be heard and seen. So I made 4 Indies Only, “4 US by US.”

What is the most challenging part you think about being an indie artist?

I don’t think anything is hard. Honestly. I feel like, as long as you put it into work every day, wake up every day like it’s a nine to five, you can do it. You stay consistent. You find yourself. Stick to it. Create your fan base. You’re gonna be fine.

Tell us about some of the performers that we’re gonna see today.

We’re going to see 4Fargo, BDifferent, and me as well. And we won’t do too much on the rest of them; you’re going to have to see it in 3D.

What’s your favorite thing about throwing events or throwing musical festivals?

Yes, it is a mini-festival. This is my first one. So, to have the turnout that we had today, I’m so excited, but this is just the beginning. Honestly, it’s gonna be conferences. It’s gonna be actual festivals. This is just the beginning of something really big coming from Atlanta.