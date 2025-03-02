Black actresses lead on the screen

Black women are commanding screens like never before, both in front of and behind the camera. They lead stories reflecting depth, complexity, and power from network television to streaming platforms. Actresses like Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“Surface”), Queen Latifah (“The Equalizer“), Keke Palmer (One of Them Days), SZA (One of Them Days), Meagan Good (“Harlem”), and the dynamic cast of Beyond the Gates are not just starring in hit series; they are shifting narratives and making space for Black women’s voices in the industry.

But it’s not just about the faces we see—behind these groundbreaking shows are Black women shaping stories, directing episodes, and running productions.

The Stars of TV and Streaming

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in “Surface “

Apple TV+’s psychological thriller “Surface“ stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman recovering from a traumatic head injury that leaves her questioning everything in her life. The series unravels a mystery of identity and deception, with Mbatha-Raw delivering a gripping performance. Notably, she also serves as an executive producer, further cementing her influence on the storytelling.

Queen Latifah in “The Equalizer “

Queen Latifah has long been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, and her role in CBS’s “The Equalizer“ continues that legacy. She stars as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative turned vigilante who fights for justice where the system fails. As the first Black woman to play this iconic character, Latifah brings strength and charisma to the role. But her impact goes beyond acting—she’s also an executive producer, ensuring diverse perspectives shape the show’s direction. Behind the scenes, “The Equalizer” is executive produced by Debra Martin Chase, who mentored Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” et al.), a former intern, reinforcing the presence of Black women in key creative roles.

Keke Palmer & SZA in One of Them Days

In a unique fusion of music and storytelling, Amazon Prime’s One of Them Days brings actress and producer Keke Palmer together with Grammy-winning artist SZA. The visual project blends cinematic storytelling with SZA’s music, creating a new way for artists to share their narratives. Palmer, known for her versatility in comedy and drama, continues redefining what it means to be a multi-hyphenate talent in Hollywood.

Meagan Good in “Harlem”

Prime Video’s hit comedy “Harlem“ showcases Meagan Good as Camille, a professor navigating career, love, and friendships in New York City. The show, created by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), is a refreshing, vibrant portrayal of Black women thriving in their complexities. With a production team that includes Black women directors and writers, “Harlem“ delivers an authentic representation of modern Black sisterhood. Now playing, in its third and final season, Camille is unexpectedly pregnant.

The Women of “Beyond the Gates “

“Beyond the Gates“ is an exciting new addition to streaming. A genre-bending series fusing Afrofuturism with historical fiction, it features a predominantly Black female cast and explores legacy, resilience, and supernatural mystery themes. Behind the camera, Black women directors and producers are making their mark, ensuring the storytelling is nuanced and culturally rich.

“Beyond the Gates” is set in Fairmont Crest, a prestigious Maryland suburb just outside Washington, D.C., known for being one of the country’s most affluent African American communities. The powerful Dupree family is at the heart of this world, a multi-generational dynasty that defines Black excellence. But behind their pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens lie secrets, scandals, and power struggles that could shake the very foundation of their legacy.

The show is led by an all-Black cast, including veteran actresses Tamara Tunie, Karla Mosley, and Daphnée Duplaix, who bring their dynamic performances to this groundbreaking daytime drama. Tamara Tunie, known for her roles in “Law & Order: SVU” and “As the World Turns,” stars as Anita Dupree, the poised and formidable matriarch of the family. Karla Mosley, a trailblazer in daytime television recognized for her portrayal of Maya Avant on “The Bold and the Beautiful“—the first transgender character on a soap opera—plays Dani Dupree, a divorced former model navigating life as a single mother while balancing her place in the family’s elite social circle. Daphnée Duplaix, best known for her work on “Passions” and “One Life to Live,” takes on the role of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson, a driven and accomplished woman trying to uphold the family’s legacy while keeping her ambitions and relationships in check.

Behind the scenes, Black women also shape the show’s creative direction. Michele Val Jean, an Emmy-winning writer with over 2,000 episodes of daytime television to her name, serves as the creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Sheila Ducksworth, the president of CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, is also an executive producer, ensuring “Beyond the Gates“ stays true to its vision as a rich, authentic portrayal of Black wealth, family, and power.

With “Beyond the Gates,” CBS is making history—this is the first hour-long soap opera led by a Black cast and only the second Black daytime drama in 35 years, following “Generations” (1989–1991). The show is a bold, much-needed addition to television, offering audiences a deep, layered look at the lives of the Black elite while celebrating the work of the talented Black women leading both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Black Women Behind the Scenes

While these leading ladies shine on screen, the presence of Black women behind the scenes is just as significant. Showrunners like Tracy Oliver (“Harlem,” ), directors like Victoria Mahoney (“The Equalizer,” Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), and producers like Queen Latifah and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are pushing boundaries in television and streaming. They are creating opportunities for more Black women to step into roles as writers, cinematographers, and showrunners—positions that have historically lacked diversity.

According to a 2023 UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report, while women made up nearly 50% of television roles, Black women still faced disparities in behind-the-scenes positions. However, progress is happening—streaming platforms have made more room for Black creatives, with companies like Netflix and Amazon investing in projects led by Black women.

Upcoming Projects to Watch

The momentum for Black women in television and streaming isn’t slowing down. Here are a few exciting projects to keep an eye on:

Following the success of “Insecure” and “Rap Sh!t,” in addition to One of Them Days, Issa Rae is developing new projects under her HOORAE production company, including more opportunities for emerging Black women creatives.

Fresh off her Color Purple success, Danielle Brooks is developing a new streaming series that brings Black Southern culture to the forefront.

Celebrating Black Women’s Influence on TV and Streaming

The presence of Black women as lead actresses, producers, and creators is shaping the future of television and streaming. These projects are not just about representation but about redefining narratives, reclaiming storytelling, and ensuring that Black women’s experiences are told with depth and authenticity.

As audiences, supporting these shows means championing the voices behind them. Whether through subscriptions, social media conversations, or recommending these series to others, celebrating Black women’s contributions to entertainment is a step toward a more inclusive industry.

From the thrilling mystery of “Surface” to the fierce action of “The Equalizer,” the powerful storytelling of One of Them Days, the sisterhood of “Harlem,” and the genre-pushing world of “Beyond the Gates,” Black women are leading television and digital platforms in bold, brilliant ways. And as long as they continue to break barriers, their impact on the screen—and beyond—will only grow stronger.