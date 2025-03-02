Why is Southern University band member dead after ritual?

Southern University and A&M College student Caleb Wilson, 20, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2025. He was rushed to the hospital at around 3 a.m. after collapsing and becoming unresponsive during an alleged off-campus Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. ritual in Baton Rouge, Louisiana Park, North Sherwood Forest Community Park.

“It is with profound sorrow that we extend our condolences on the passing of Caleb Wilson. His loss is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by him,” Omega Psi Phi Fraternity International writes in a statement. “We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information. In the meantime, we ask for your patience, your prayers, and Solidarity as we honor Caleb’s memory and support those grieving his loss.”

A native of Kenner, Louisiana, Wilson was a junior majoring in mechanical engineering and a proud member of the well-known Human Jukebox. He played the trumpet for the marching band.

In a statement released on Friday, February 28, 2025, by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the family of Caleb Wilson, the family expressed their appreciation for the Sheriff’s efforts, Southern University’s support, and the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Southern University.

“On behalf of the Wilson family, we want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered their love, support, and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. The loss of Caleb has left an unimaginable void in our hearts, but your kindness and compassion have provided some solace.

Caleb was a bright and talented young man with a promising future ahead of him. His passion for life, his dedication to his studies, and his love for music and the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band were just a few of the many qualities that made him an extraordinary person.

We are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb’s passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy. We appreciate the efforts of the Baton Rouge Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Southern University community in their ongoing investigation and support.

As we navigate this painful journey, we ask for your continued prayers and respect for our privacy. We find comfort in knowing that Caleb’s spirit lives on in the memories we cherish and the love we hold for him.

Thank you once again for your unwavering support.”

Sincerely,

The Wilson Family

Wilson’s father is Deputy Corey Wilson, a longtime Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The university has paused all membership intake activities on campus, including fraternities, sororities, and student clubs. Here’s a Facebook message from the Chancellor regarding the untimely death.

A Message from the Chancellor

Dear Southern University Community,

It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news of the passing of one of our students, Caleb Wilson.

Caleb, a junior from New Orleans majoring in mechanical engineering, was also a dedicated member of the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band. This tragic loss leaves a void in our Jaguar family, and our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends, classmates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

An off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death. Southern University is cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is leading the investigation. At this time, no further details are available.

We recognize that such a loss can have a profound, emotional impact. Counseling services are available to provide support to our students, faculty, and staff. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please visit subr.edu/ucc.

In moments like these, it is important that we come together as a community to support one another and honor the memory of Caleb Wilson. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

In Solidarity,

John K. Pierre

Chancellor

#WeAreSouthern

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the exact cause and manner of Wilson’s death are pending the results of an autopsy, which is underway.