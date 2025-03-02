The Jubilee Theatre presents, “The Movement”

Before a single note was sung, Janae Willis-Beard, Managing Director of Jubilee Theatre, stepped onto the stage, radiating warmth and purpose. She reminded the audience that Jubilee is more than a theater—it’s a community. “The best way to build that community,” she said, “is to keep coming back.” And after experiencing The Movement, coming back is exactly what I plan to do.

I knew I was in for a musical, but I was not ready for the kind of “where’s my fan” sanging that nearly took me out in the first note. From the moment those voices rang out, I felt something deeper than entertainment. This wasn’t just a performance—it was a testimony, a history lesson, a call to remembrance, and a call to action.

Written by Kathy D. Harrison and directed by D. Wambui Richardson, The Movement is a living, breathing reminder of the power of young people who refused to be silenced. Told entirely through a cappella harmonies, the show lives and breathes through the music, the movement, and the unwavering conviction of the performers.

The Children’s Crusade: When Kids Changed the World

The Movement takes us back to 1963 Birmingham, Alabama, one of the most violently segregated cities in America. Black adults faced economic retaliation and police brutality for protesting, so they asked the next generation of leaders, the children, “Are you ready to lead?”

On May 2, 1963, more than 1,000 Black students left school and gathered at Sixth Street Baptist Church to march for justice. They knew what was coming, but they went anyway. These children faced police lines, mass arrests, and overflowing jail cells. The next day, even more young people showed up, determined to keep marching.

That’s when Birmingham’s brutal Public Safety Commissioner, Bull Connor, ordered police officers and firefighters to unleash hell upon them. High-pressure fire hoses blasted children across pavement, ripping their skin and clothes. Police dogs lunged and bit. Officers clubbed and arrested hundreds.

The nation watched in horror. Images of Black children being brutalized filled newspapers and TV screens, igniting outrage worldwide. But those children? They kept coming. They stood in the face of violence and injustice, proving that their voices were stronger than Bull Connor’s brutality.

Their courage forced the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene. Their defiance moved President John F. Kennedy to push for what would become the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Strategy Behind the Movement

What made this movement so powerful was its careful planning. These young protestors weren’t just brave—they were trained in nonviolent resistance by civil rights leaders James Bevel and Diane Nash.

Bevel and Nash understood something profound—the youth were the key to change. And so they taught these children how to take a beating without striking back, how to face hate with love, how to stand their ground with dignity.

And to get the word out? Black radio. Bevel and Nash worked with Black radio hosts to broadcast coded messages to teens about when and where to show up. Those airwaves carried a call to action, and thousands of young warriors answered.

The Power of The Movement

This isn’t just history—it’s a blueprint. The Movement captures every ounce of that defiance, that hope, that unwavering belief in justice. The music is haunting, triumphant, and deeply moving. The performers don’t just sing; they channel the spirits of those young warriors, filling the theater with voices that refuse to be forgotten.

And let’s talk about the magnificent cast that brought this story to life. Deshawn Thomas, Micah Anderson, Nathan D. Thurman, Skye Turner, Kyle B. Spears, Ronald Johnson, Tamya Simmons, Ezra Burdett, and Sierra Ortan delivered performances that were nothing short of extraordinary. Their voices blended like a choir that had been rehearsing for decades—strong, unwavering, and filled with so much soul, you felt it in your bones.

Each note, each movement, each glance exchanged between cast members carried the weight of history. Their voices were testifying. It was impossible to sit in that theater and not feel like you were right there in 1963, training to march alongside those fearless children.

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Witness This Story

Jubilee Theatre has once again proven why Black storytelling matters. Why our history, our voices, and our experiences deserve to be honored, preserved, and shared. The last day to catch The Movement is Sunday, March 2nd. Don’t miss this chance to be moved, inspired, and forever changed by this phenomenal production.

And if you’re already thinking about what’s next, mark your calendar for Jubilee’s next offering, Thunder Knocking on the Door, running from April 4 – May 11.

Playwright: Keith Glover

Director: Charles Jackson Jr.

Prepare to be enchanted by this mesmerizing tale of myth and magic. Thunder Knocking on the Door follows the journey of two families whose lives intertwine through fate and music. At the heart of the story is a mystical blues guitarist, Marvell Thunder, and the enigmatic Jaguar Man, locked in a soulful musical duel. This spellbinding production is a blend of blues-infused melodies and captivating storytelling that will transport you to a place where the line between reality and legend blurs.

So, here’s my advice: See The Movement. Let it shake your soul. And then, come back for Thunder Knocking on the Door. Because, as Janae Willis-Beard said, building community means showing up—again and again.