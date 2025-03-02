Kirk Franklin proves gospel stars can rock trendy flares

When Kirk Franklin shared his latest fashion-forward photo on Instagram, the gospel music legend likely anticipated some reaction from his followers. What he might not have expected was the immediate comparison to one of hip-hop’s most influential artists and the social media frenzy that followed.

The 19-time Grammy winner posted a striking image of himself on February 27 sporting an ensemble that immediately drew parallels to Kendrick Lamar‘s iconic Super Bowl halftime show appearance earlier that month. Franklin’s outfit featured statement-making flared jeans, a navy blue Celine sweatshirt, and coordinating blue and white sneakers that perfectly completed the contemporary look.

Franklin captioned his post with the phrase “They not like US,” a subtle nod to Lamar’s recent hit track “Not Like Us,” further cementing the connection between the gospel pioneer’s new aesthetic and the hip-hop superstar’s influential style.

When gospel meets contemporary fashion

Franklin has long been known for bridging gaps between traditional gospel music and mainstream sounds, collaborating with artists across various genres throughout his decades-long career. His latest fashion statement seems to continue this pattern of cultural connection, demonstrating the 54-year-old artist’s ability to remain relevant while staying true to his gospel roots.

The outfit represents a departure from the more formal attire Franklin often wears when directing his choir or appearing at industry events. This casual yet fashion-forward look showcases another dimension of the versatile artist’s personality and his awareness of current trends.

Fashion experts note that Franklin’s confident styling of the flared jeans—a silhouette that has made a strong comeback in menswear—demonstrates his understanding of contemporary fashion movements. The choice of a designer sweatshirt adds an elevated element to the casual look, striking a balance between approachable and aspirational style.

The Kendrick Lamar influence sweeping through fashion

Franklin’s stylistic nod comes amid a wave of fascination with Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show appearance on February 3. The hip-hop artist’s performance featured an all-red ensemble with statement flared jeans from luxury fashion house Celine—a look that immediately spawned countless imitations across social media.

The particular style of wide-legged, slightly cropped jeans has become one of the most sought-after fashion items since Lamar’s performance. Fashion retailers have reported significant increases in searches and sales for similar styles, with some fans going to extraordinary lengths to track down the exact Celine jeans worn by the rapper.

TikTok has become ground zero for this fashion phenomenon, with thousands of videos showing fans attempting to recreate the look. Some content creators have documented their journeys to locate the designer originals, which retail for approximately $1,300, while others showcase more affordable alternatives that capture the essence of the style.

This rapid dissemination of a fashion trend highlights the powerful influence musicians continue to have on contemporary style, extending beyond their immediate fan bases and into broader cultural conversations.

Social media reacts to Franklin’s fashion statement

As Franklin’s photo circulated across platforms, particularly after being featured on popular account The Shade Room, reactions poured in from fans and fashion observers alike. The comments section became a lively forum discussing both Franklin’s personal style evolution and the broader trend of flared jeans in menswear.

Many followers expressed admiration for Franklin’s willingness to embrace contemporary fashion at this stage in his career. Numerous comments praised how well he pulled off the look, with several noting their appreciation for this particular style of pants on men as a refreshing alternative to skinnier silhouettes.

Some commenters playfully suggested Franklin had been waiting for the perfect moment to debut this outfit, implying he might have had these statement jeans ready in his wardrobe for some time. Others humorously compared his confident stance in the photo to that of someone making a grand entrance on their first day of school.

The conversation extended beyond just Franklin’s individual look to broader discussions about men’s fashion accessibility. Several female commenters expressed mild frustration about men seemingly having an easier time finding well-fitting flared styles than women, for whom the trend originally became popular decades ago.

Throughout the varied reactions, a consistent theme emerged: genuine affection for Franklin himself. Even those who seemed surprised by his fashion choice expressed their continued support for the gospel music icon, demonstrating the deep connection he has built with fans throughout his lengthy career.

The evolution of Franklin’s personal style

While this particular outfit has garnered significant attention, it represents just one facet of Franklin’s evolving personal style. Throughout his career spanning over three decades, the artist has demonstrated a willingness to adapt his appearance while maintaining his authentic identity.

In his early career during the late 1980s and 1990s, Franklin often embraced the bold patterns and silhouettes characteristic of that era. As his career progressed into the 2000s, his style evolved toward more refined looks, often featuring tailored suits for performances and formal appearances.

In recent years, Franklin has shown increased comfort with fashion experimentation, occasionally incorporating streetwear elements into his wardrobe while maintaining a polished overall aesthetic. This latest look represents perhaps his most direct engagement with current fashion trends, suggesting a continued evolution in his personal style journey.

Style analysts note that Franklin’s fashion choices often reflect his position at the intersection of different worlds—gospel tradition and contemporary culture, spiritual leadership and artistic innovation. His ability to navigate these different spheres visually through his clothing choices mirrors the way he has successfully brought gospel music to broader audiences throughout his career.

The broader significance of fashion crossovers

The enthusiastic response to Franklin’s outfit highlights an interesting cultural phenomenon: the growing cross-pollination between different musical genres and their associated fashion aesthetics. Historically, distinct style codes have separated different musical communities, from gospel to hip-hop to country to rock.

In recent years, however, these boundaries have become increasingly fluid. Artists from various genres borrow and adapt elements from others, creating visual languages that transcend traditional categorizations. Franklin’s adoption of a style popularized by Lamar represents just one example of this broader trend toward fashion eclecticism across the music industry.

Cultural commentators suggest this blending reflects larger societal movements toward more fluid identities and rejection of rigid categorization. For gospel artists particularly, who have traditionally maintained more conservative aesthetics, engaging with contemporary fashion represents an evolution in how religious music interfaces with mainstream culture.

This fashion moment between Franklin and Lamar also highlights interesting parallels between the two artists. Despite working in different genres, both are known for pushing boundaries within their respective fields and using their platforms to address social issues. Both have also been recognized for lyrical complexity and musical innovation that have earned them critical acclaim and devoted fan bases.

While their musical outputs differ significantly in content and context, this fashion connection creates an unexpected bridge between their artistic worlds, demonstrating how style can create conversation across seemingly disparate cultural spaces.

As flared jeans continue their resurgence in popular fashion, Franklin’s embrace of the trend suggests that this particular style may have staying power beyond a momentary fad. With influential figures from different corners of the music world adopting the silhouette, it seems likely that wide-legged pants will remain a fashion favorite throughout the year ahead.

Whether consciously intended or not, Franklin’s fashion statement has created a moment of cultural connection and conversation—something the artist has consistently achieved throughout his groundbreaking career in gospel music.