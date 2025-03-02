Remembering Angie Stone: A legacy in soul and hip-hop

On March 1, 2025, the music world mourned the loss of Angie Stone, a celebrated singer and songwriter who left an indelible mark on the soul and hip-hop genres. Born Angela Laverne Brown on December 18, 1961, in Columbia, South Carolina, Stone’s journey began in the vibrant world of hip-hop, where she made history as a member of the groundbreaking all-female trio, The Sequence.

In the late 1970s, while still in high school, Stone teamed up with Cheryl “Cheryl The Pearl” Cook and Gwendolyn “Blondie” Chisolm to form The Sequence. Their big break came after a performance alongside the legendary Sugarhill Gang, which caught the attention of Sylvia Robinson, the founder of Sugar Hill Records. The Sequence became the first female hip-hop trio to be signed to the label, making waves with their 1979 hit single, “Funk You Up”.

“Funk You Up” was not just a hit; it was a cultural milestone that showcased the reach of hip-hop beyond its New York City origins. The song was the second single released by Sugar Hill Records, following the iconic “Rapper’s Delight.” Stone’s contributions to the track helped pave the way for future female artists in the genre, proving that women could hold their own in a male-dominated industry.

The impact of “Funk You Up” continues to resonate in the music industry. Portions of the song have been sampled by numerous artists, including Too Short, Boogie Down Productions, and Dr. Dre, who incorporated elements of the track into his 1995 hit, “Keep Their Heads Ringin'”. Despite the group’s disbandment in 1985, their legacy lived on, and they made a comeback in 2011 with a single titled “On Our Way To The Movies”.

After her time with The Sequence, Stone transitioned into R&B, becoming the lead vocalist for the trio Vertical Hold in the early 1990s. She later collaborated with various artists, including D’Angelo, contributing her songwriting talents to his acclaimed albums Brown Sugar and Voodoo. Stone’s personal life intertwined with her professional one, as she and D’Angelo welcomed a son together named Michael Archer.

In 2003, Stone showcased her versatility by appearing on Erykah Badu’s track “Love of My Life Worldwide”, where she delivered a powerful verse backed by the sample of her own hit, “Funk You Up.” This collaboration highlighted her enduring influence in the music scene and her ability to connect with contemporary artists.

In 2017, Stone and her fellow members of The Sequence filed a Federal Copyright Infringement claim against Bruno Mars, alleging that his hit “Uptown Funk” borrowed elements from their seminal track, “Funk You Up.” This legal battle underscored the ongoing relevance of Stone’s work and the importance of recognizing the contributions of pioneering artists.

Angie Stone’s contributions to music extend far beyond her chart-topping hits. She is remembered not only for her soulful voice but also for her role in shaping the hip-hop landscape. The outpouring of love and tributes from fans and fellow musicians following her passing is a testament to her influence and the respect she garnered throughout her career.

As we reflect on Angie Stone’s legacy, it is crucial to acknowledge her roots in hip-hop culture and her significant contributions to the genre. Her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists, particularly women, who seek to carve their own paths in the music industry.

Rest powerfully in peace, Angie Stone. Your music and legacy will forever resonate in our hearts.