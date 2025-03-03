Bank of America sponsors Charles H. Wright’s Second Sundays

DETROIT — Bank of America and The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History are partnering to provide free admission to all museum visitors on the second Sunday of each month from March through June 2025. As the presenting sponsor of the program, Bank of America is helping to expand access to cultural and educational experiences for the metro Detroit community.

On March 9, April 14, May 12, and June 9, all guests — both Bank of America cardholders and non-cardholders — will receive complimentary admission to all museum exhibits, along with access to special programming and events.

“At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts fosters deeper cultural understanding and strengthens the communities we serve,” said Ed Siaje, president, Bank of America Detroit. “Our partnership with The Wright Museum helps ensure that everyone can access this venerable institution and the opportunity to engage with history, art and culture.”

Founded in 1965, The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is one of the world’s oldest independent museums dedicated to the African American experience. Located in the heart of Detroit’s Cultural Center, the museum houses over 35,000 artifacts, interactive exhibits and educational programs and serves as a vital space for reflection, education and dialogue.

“Collaborating with Bank of America to offer free Second Sundays enhances accessibility for the Detroit community,” stated Neil A. Barclay, President & CEO of The Wright Museum. “By removing financial obstacles, we enable more individuals to engage with our exhibits and programs, creating valuable opportunities to experience and honor African American history.”

Bank of America has a long-standing commitment to supporting the arts, making cultural institutions more accessible through funding and programming. For 25 years, the bank’s Museums on Us® program has provided cardholders with free general admission to over 225 cultural institutions across the United States, including several in metro Detroit: Arab American National Museum, The Henry Ford, Michigan Science Center, Motown Museum and The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America, Merrill, and Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit cardholders free general admission to participating institutions during the first full weekend of every month. This offer is available exclusively to the individual cardholder and cannot be transferred or combined with other promotions.

For more information about The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, visit www.thewright.org. To learn more about Bank of America’s commitment to the arts, including the Museums on Us program, visit https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/arts-and-culture.

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

About the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History was founded in 1965 and is in the heart of Midtown Detroit’s Cultural Center. The Wright Museum’s mission is to open minds and change lives through the exploration and celebration of African American history and culture. And Still We Rise: Our Journey Through African American History and Culture — the museum’s 22,000 square foot, immersive core exhibit — is one of the largest, single exhibitions surveying the history of African Americans. The Wright Museum houses over 35,000 artifacts and archival materials and offers more than 300 public programs and events annually.