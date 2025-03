In this exclusive interview with Rolling Out, Darrell Spencer, CEO and founder of Crowned Skin, takes us inside Cognac & Cologne, an evening of luxury, skincare, and self-care at the Waldorf Astoria Chicago. He shares more Crowned Skin, the importance of elevating men’s grooming, and why scent and skincare go hand in hand. Spencer also discusses redefining self-care for men, building a luxury brand, and what’s next for Crowned Skin.