Stacey Rusch, exclusive on Black representation in media

Watch now as Stacey Rusch of Real Housewives of Potomac sits down with rolling out to discuss Black beauty, representation, and the power of self-expression. In this exclusive interview, Rusch opens up about her journey in the entertainment industry as a Black woman, breaking stereotypes, and using her platform to empower others. She shares her thoughts on the evolving beauty standards, the importance of seeing Black women in media, and how self-care and confidence are key to true empowerment. Don’t miss her powerful insights on breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of women.