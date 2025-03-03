Tony Rock wants revenge for Will Smith slapping his brother

Comedian Tony Rock, the brother of fellow funnyman Chris Rock, said he is anxious to exact revenge on Will Smith for slapping his sibling at the Oscars in 2022.

Rock said laying hands on Smith is definitely one of the things he wants to accomplish in the new year.

Tony Rock doesn’t laugh when he vows to get Will Smith

“I have to get Will Smith,” Tony Rock said on stage. “I’m just laying low right now. That s— ain’t f—ing over. The Oscars right around the corner. We ain’t forget.”

The younger brother did troll Chris Rock for not moving as Smith bore down on him. “He stood there like a f—ing lawn jockey,” Tony Rock joked.

Will Smith humiliates Chris Rock before worldwide audience

In one of the most infamous moments in the history of the Academy Awards, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. It remains unclear if the comic was aware that Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia.

After appearing to laugh at the joke, Smith stormed the stage and laid the smackdown on Rock’s face. When he returned to his seat, Smith roared at Rock.

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth,” to which Rock retorted, “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke.”

Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena’s father in the film King Richard, did apologize a few days after the slap went viral worldwide.

Will Smith offered his mea culpa to Chris Rock

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he wrote on his Instagram post. “I was out of line and I was wrong, I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”

Chris Rock indicated he’s moved on from the slap

It doesn’t appear that Tony Rock accepted Smith’s apology three years later, though his brother adopted a different stance.

“This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive,” Chris Rock told E! News. “And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know. I live in forgiveness. True love starts at forgiveness.”