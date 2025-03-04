5 weird things Gervonta Davis said after Lamont Roach fight

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) made puzzling remarks and shared some weird answers after he retained his title after a 114-114, 114-114, 115-113 majority draw against WBA Super Featherweight champion Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and on PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video. Here are five that he shared after the fight.

“I just got my hair done two days ago and she put grease in my (hair) so, the grease, when you sweat, it was coming into my face,” Davis explained after he went down on bended knee like a Boyz II Men song during the fight.

“I lost track of the rounds. That’s why we need, what you call, I didn’t know what round it was … “

(Someone interjected, “Ring card girls.”)

Davis replied, “Facts.”

Gervonta says, ‘Think I pulled it out’

As fans booed the majority draw decision, Davis felt the fans turned on him.

“First they love you, then they hate you,” he said in the ring. “I think I pulled it out in the last three rounds for sure.” Roach landed 16 punches in the final round CompuBox statistics, as opposed to only 9 by Davis.

“I feel I was breaking him down as the rounds were going on,” Davis said, “but he kept coming so I didn’t want to make mistakes, and I kept it cautious.”