6 Exciting Conferences Happening This March

2025 is the year I’m claiming as my year of growth—and I’m not just talking about growth in the garden or at the gym (although, let’s be real, that’s important too). I’m talking about the kind of growth that transforms your professional life, your relationships, and ultimately, your future. These past few years, we’ve all learned a thing or two about resilience and ambition, there’s never been a better time to elevate our careers, amplify our voices, and become the leaders we’ve always known we could be.

This year is about showing up, not just for the people around us, but for ourselves. That means leaning into opportunities that stretch us—whether that’s by attending workshops that push us outside our comfort zones, diving deep into conferences that challenge us to think bigger, or connecting with like-minded individuals who inspire us to aim higher.

Trust me, those conferences and workshops? They’re not just networking opportunities. They are game changers. From cutting-edge industry knowledge to tangible tools that can elevate your skill set, these events are more than just a way to pass the time. They’re investments in your future, your dreams, and your legacy.

And if you see me at one of these conferences or workshops? Don’t be shy—come up and say hi! Let’s connect, share stories, and lift each other up. 2025 is the year we not only invest in our own growth but also empower the next generation to do the same.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Conference March 5th-7th, Los Angeles, California. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) will be held concurrently with the A Dream Deferred™: The Future of African American Education conference. conference is a three-day professional development event specifically designed for those interested, invested, and committed to the sustainability of HBCUs. Join us at the 37th annual HBCU conference to discuss new solutions, share best practices, and collaborate with colleagues. National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) March 5th-9th, in Chicago, Illinois. The 2025 Annual Convention is a four-day event with an anticipated 15,000 attendees, 400-plus Career Fair exhibitors and 5,000-plus NSBE members and others at the Opening, General and Closing Sessions. During the Annual Convention, the Society conducts organizational business, elects national and regional leaders, holds competitions and provides professional and personal development, networking and celebratory activities. SXSW March 7-15, in Austin, Texas. The SXSW Conference provides an opportunity for the global community of creatives to encounter cutting-edge ideas, discover new interests, and network with other professionals who share a similar appetite for forward-focused experiences. Featuring a variety of tracks that focus on the most important breakthroughs in technology, film, culture, and music, SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. Diversitech March 20th-22nd, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Diversitech, powered by Tribaja, is on a mission to redefine economic mobility for Black and Latinx households. It’s one of the largest inclusion in tech conferences that combines the collective impact of diverse audiences while engaging, entertaining, and upskilling those that attend. Diversitech, we’re committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that equips you with the tools and connections to advance your career and enrich your community. HBCU Engage 2025 March 25th-26th in Charleston, South Carolina. Get ready to share, collaborate, and solve at HBCU Engage 2025—the premier forum designed to spark game-changing partnerships between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and key players from industry, academia, nonprofits, private funders, and government. HBCU Engage 2025 will provide key insights into how these changes impact HBCUs and their role in advancing national R&D priorities. Win Rock & Rule Women’s Empowerment 2025 March 27th in Somerset, New Jersey. Dee C. Marshall + Diverse & Engaged present Win, Rock & Rule Women’s Empowerment powered by Paramount. Win Rock & Rule, a powerful professional development and networking event celebrating Women’s History Month. From resume refreshes to career coaching and headshots, this event empowers mid-career women, entrepreneurs, and influencers to elevate their professional journey. It’s more than a networking event—it’s a movement to drive engagement, diversity, and branding success.

As we move through 2025, let’s make a commitment to not only invest in our own growth but to empower and uplift the people around us. The opportunities for professional development are vast, and with each conference, workshop, and networking event, we can take our careers and personal brands to new heights. So, mark your calendars, make those connections, and never underestimate the power of showing up—whether it’s at a local event or a national conference. The future is ours, and it’s time to claim it. Let’s continue to grow, learn, and elevate one another on this incredible journey.