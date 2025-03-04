Doja Cat opens up about Oscars performance struggles

Doja Cat suffered from “nerves” during her performance at the Oscars. The globally-watched ceremony puts immense pressure on performers, especially those making their Academy Awards debut.

The 29-year-old rapper – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – took to the stage at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday (02.03.25) evening to give a rendition of 007 classic ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ but admitted that even though she hit some “flat” notes, she is still “glad” that she did it. The iconic Bond theme was originally performed by Shirley Bassey in 1971 for the film of the same name.

“Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*for me. I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself. The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it but the nerves got to me and a b** hit some flats,” she wrote on Instagram. Her candid post received widespread attention from fans and music industry professionals alike.

The ‘Kiss Me More’ hitmaker concluded her post by calling the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious event a “blessing” and insisted that she ultimately “feels amazing” about how it all went. This performance marked her first appearance on the Academy Awards stage, joining a select group of artists invited to perform at the ceremony.

She added: “I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye.” Music industry experts note that performing live at award shows presents unique challenges with limited rehearsal time and high-pressure environments.

In a follow-up message posted into the comments section, the Grammy Award-winning star paid tribute to her fellow performers as she applauded all of their work. The night featured several musical performances from nominated films and tributes to cinema classics.

She said: “Also ALL the girls chewed down last night God BLESS them all. Absolutely gorgeous performances from everyone.” The supportive message highlighted Doja‘s professional respect for her peers in the industry.

Towards the end of last year, Doja took to X share the names of 13 songs for her follow-up album to 2023’s ‘Scarlet’ – before deleting the post. ‘Scarlet‘ has been widely acclaimed by critics and fans as a showcase of her artistic evolution.

She highlighted five of the songs – ‘Cards’, ‘Acts Of Service’, ‘Make It Up’, ‘Did I Lie’ and ‘Crack’ – as her “favorite”. Industry insiders anticipate the new album will continue to push musical boundaries while maintaining her distinctive style.

Doja later noted: “Songs are in no particular order. Starred my favorites. (sic)” The artist has become known for her direct communication style with fans on social media platforms.

The singer’s Oscars performance comes after a particularly successful year in her career, with multiple successful singles and acclaimed live performances throughout the music world. Her genre-blending approach has earned her a diverse fanbase spanning pop, rap, and R&B audiences.

Music critics have praised Doja‘s willingness to take vocal risks, noting that her performance, while imperfect, demonstrated artistic courage by tackling such an iconic and vocally demanding song. The Bond theme is known for its challenging vocal ranges and powerful delivery requirements.

Fan reactions to the performance were mixed on social media, with many defending the artist and applauding her vulnerability in addressing the criticism directly. Celebrity vocal coaches commented that performing in high-pressure situations often affects even the most technically skilled singers.

Doja Cat’s career has seen her evolve from an internet sensation to a mainstream music powerhouse with impressive global reach. Her musical versatility has led to collaborations with artists ranging from pop stars to rap legends, establishing her as one of the most versatile performers of her generation.

The Academy Awards performance represents another milestone in her growing artistic journey as she continues to expand her boundaries beyond her comfort zone. Her willingness to embrace challenging opportunities showcases a commitment to growth that resonates with audiences and industry professionals alike.