Jim Jones ‘body-shames’ Ma$e in scorching interview

Rapper and former Dipset honcho Jim Jones cooked longtime rival Ma$e — and even admitted during the interview that he was deliberately “body-shaming” him because “he looks terrible.”

Jones, 48, was asked during his interview with XXL “where Ma$e is at in his career, and just his hip-hop legacy in general.”

Jim Jones is beefing with Ma$e and Cam’ron

That’s all the fuel for the former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star to take off like a missile at his fellow New York emcee.

“He needs to go on a diet,” Jones barked when describing Ma$e’s weight and overall health. “He need to get his life together. He need to go to the doctor and get a physical. He look terrible.”

It’s no secret among hip-hop heads that Jones has been at odds with Ma$e, 49, and Cam’ron, 49, who both rose to icon status in music before transitioning into sports and entertainment commentary on the hit podcast “It Is What It Is.”

Jim Jones continues to assail Ma$e after warning Cam’ron

Jones has already fired off a warning to Cam’ron to keep his name out of his mouth. And now he has centered his sights on Ma$e.

“N—a look big around the neck, waist look crazy. I’m body-shaming this n—a. He needs to go get his s— together, get on the treadmill, do some push-ups, do something, especially if you’re playing with me. You gonna need it.”

This is not the first time that Jones has spoken ill of Ma$e, whose full name is Mason Betha.

Jones told Justin Laboy on his “Respectfully” podcast said he long had a problem with Ma$e because he and Cam’ron were like brothers coming up in the game. But then Jones accused Ma$e of changing up on Cam’ron differently once his career took off.

Jim Jones said Ma$e changed up on Cam’ron after finding fame

“I watched Ma$e s— on Cam and everybody around him. Like, all the time,” he said. “I was Cam’s man, you heard? Cam and Ma$e were so-called best friends, grew up together… I was there for everything. That’s one thing people can’t never say, is that I wasn’t there for every single thing.”

Jones continued his offensive on Ma$e, adding, “Cam was jumping out the window for him, which a friend should. Like, being overprotective, making sure nothing happens. He was trying his best to make sure that Ma$e stayed as safe as possible. But Ma$e had got that money and lost his motherf—ing mind.”