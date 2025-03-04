John Legend reacts to his kids’ music feedback

John Legend’s children give him feedback on his music. Their honest opinions have become an unexpected source of creative insight for the Grammy Award-winning artist.

The 46-year-old singer – who is best known for his 2013 hit 'All of Me – has Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, two, and Wren, six months, with his wife Chrissy Teigen and after he became a judge on the US version of 'The Voice', admitted that his two eldest have got into the habit of critiquing talent as well.

"Luna and Miles have been coming to visit at the show and they definitely tell me who they like and who they prefer," he told E! News. "I think they have a good sense of when somebody is a really good performer, and is a really good singer, really compelling. They tell me which songs [of mine] are their favorite, which songs are not their favorite."

John also revealed that his wife – who he tied the knot with in 2013 – also gives her opinion on his music as well.

Asked if Chrissy ever provides him with feedback, he said: "Of course, of course!"

John also revealed that his daughter has started "shading" him for his red carpet looks.

"Luna looked at me like. [giving me the side-eye]. She's always shading me," he said.

Chrissy has also been subject to the judgement of her daughter any time she wears a slightly revealing outfit.

"Luna's a very 'Modest Molly,' we call her, any time I have, like, any cleavage or leg. [For the Oscars after-party], she was like 'Oh, so there's no leg…'" she said.

The little one also tells her parents to "cover up" if she feels they are showing too much flesh ahead of a public event.

“[She’ll say] like, ‘Cover up,'” John added. The Legend-Teigen household is known for its open communication style, with both parents encouraging their children to express themselves freely.

